How to Wear Daytime Sequins

Personally, I’ve always associated sequins with a short period of time, during my adolescence, when anything and everything with shine, shimmer, or glitter (i.e. eyeshadow, nail polish, sneakers, etc.) was a must-have.

Since then, the only contact I have had with sequins ended disastrously. I was in a fitting room when I foolishly opted to squeeze my bubble butt into a too tight sequined mini skirt. When I turned around to face the mirror, the sequins– taut over my rear end– caught the overhead light and nearly blinded me. It was like my behind became a lighthouse pointing out to sea. I’m surprised the attendant didn’t come in and ask me if I was setting off flash bombs needed a larger size. Needless to say, I was scarred.

However, this spring (and fall) sequins are looking to be a huge trend– evidenced by the runways of Vera Wang, Erin Fetherston, and Jenni Kayne. Alas, it is time to learn how to properly style sequins. Here are some tips on how to make the historically evening look more casual– even for Sunday brunch!

Outfit #1: (above)

If you’re like me and believe that accentuating your bottom half may not be the best idea, then opt for a sequined tank. Keeping everything else simple prevents you from feeling as if you’re stepping too far out of your comfort zone. The dark color palette and the addition of studded accessories toughen up this Gryphon tank– for a bold rather than flirty look.

Navy trench by Coach; Sequin tank by Gryphon; Grey knit beanie by Miss Selfridge; Black jeans by Siwy; Black moto boot by Be&D; Black tote bag by Foley + Corinna; Blame: A Novel by Michelle Huneven; Silver ring by Eddie Borgo.

Outfit #2:



Choosing matte sequins is a great way to ease your way into the trend. From a distance, the sequins will appear more textured than bright. With basics like a cotton t-shirt and trench, juxtaposed with the statement skirt, the more subdued sequins are able to stand out. Keeping the tones limited to pinks and browns ties the whole look together.

Beige trench by Banana Republic; Brass whistle necklace by Falling Whistles; Pink stripe shirt by Sonia by Sonia Rykiel; Beige scarf by Society for Rational Dress; Beige sequin skirt by Haute Hippie; Let the Great World Spin by Colum McCann; Brown shoulder bag by Marc by Marc Jacobs; Bronze flat by Lanvin.

When styling sequins for day, follow the general rule that simplistic is better– especially with the sun’s rays adding a little extra drama to each sequin. Also, shy away from pairing two sequined pieces together– it’s generally overwhelming on your frame, especially in the harsh light of day.

