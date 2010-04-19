How to Wear Crop Tops

They say fashion trends are ciclical and it was only a matter of time before crop tops resurfaced. So, when we spotted shorter tops aplenty on the runways of Alexander Wang, Erin Wasson x RVCA, and Vena Cava, we figured it was a good time to give “the crop” another look-see. But, before you’re thinking Britney Spears, this season’s abbreviated numbers are more fashion savvy (translation: more coquette chic than pop star overexposure).

Below are four suggestions on how you can sport a crop top and only one of them involves baring some belly!

Outfit #1 (above):

If you want to flash a little skin, try pairing a crop top with high-waisted trousers. Keeping the lines clean will help tame the sex appeal associated with a crop top.



Light blue cropped button up by Barlow; Red patent belt by JC Penney; Black high-waisted harem pants by Walter; Gray d’Orsay heels by Casadei



Outfit #2:



Pair a boxy crop top with a fitted ribbed tank dress to contrast the proportion of the shirt.

Lilac crop top by Gerlan Jeans; Black and granite scarf by Leigh & Luca; Black ribbed tank dress by American Apparel; Silver and black oxfords by Diesel



Outfit #3:



If you’re feeling bashful about wearing a full-on crop top, try a short high-low shirt that provides the illusion of a crop top.

Blush silk tank by Standard Finery; Cream silk pleated shorts by Twinkle by Wenlan; Black leather flats by Vince Camuto

Outfit #4:



Continue the flowy line of a maxi dress with a baggy cropped top layered on top.

Medium washed denim jacket by Levi’s; Gray sheer cropped tank by SOSUEME; Brown multi-colored maxi dress by H&M; Gold studded sandal by Elaine Turner

Photographer: Andrew Katzowitz (Looks 2, 4), Joseph D’Arco (Looks 1, 3) for StyleCaster

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Models: Izzy Kurtz (Looks 2, 4) and Elmira Dzhigerova (Looks 1, 3), Muse Model Management

Hair Stylist: Angela Soto, Mizu New York

Makeup Artist: Bravon Pascua (Looks 2, 4), Bare Escentuals and Daniel Koye (Looks 1, 3)

