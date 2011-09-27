How To Wear Ankle Socks

Trends can be tricky and we’re not going to love them all. Take for example our recent love affair with ankle socks. Gone are the days when white socks under your favorite pair of heels was a faux pas. (I know, it’s going to take a moment for the eyes to adjust.) But the good news is this is a trend you can indulge sans guilt. So if you end up hating it, no major loss there.

Last year, we all fell hard for theknee-high socks(with various runways showing this look such as Alexander Wang) so what about their shorter counterpart?Ankle ormid-calf socks create a completely different look. They can be paired with man-style flats (such as lace-up oxfords or brogues) for a female dandy look, or with heels for downplayed glamour appeal.

If you are concerned about these type of socks shortening your legs try mid-calf versions, finer fabrics that don’t bunch too much, or very low-sitting ankle socks that peek out above your shoes.

If you are into to mastering this look follow my tips below and check my picks for “Best In Socks” above:

EmbraceAndrogyny

Shop the men’s section of your favorite store for a full range of styles and colors.My men’s rainbow argyles (pictured above) are courtesy of breakout Japanese labelC H U P.

Pop Texture

Use socks to brighten up your look. If you’re wearing a clean palette of black, navy, grey or nude, spice it up with a pair in bright colors, patterns or metallics.

Make Brown Better

Make your brown leather sandals or wedges pop by pairing them with a pair of grey socks underneath. As a general rule, pair marl grey with lighter browns and tans, and charcoal grey with dark and chocolate browns.

Set the Mood

Cozy wool knit socks in earthy tones; cream or forest greens are so perfect for creating a country hunting look. On the other hand, delicate pastels can have a subtle, feminine feel. Simple black, grey or white can be perfect fit for sleek, sophisticated minimalism.

[Image courtesy of The New York Times]