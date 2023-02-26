Here’s How To Watch ‘The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium’ For A Better View Than The Front Row

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Save your tears for another day because now you can watch The Weeknd’s concert from the comfort of your own home. Now that he’s off his tour, many Weeknd fans are asking how to watch The Weekend’s Live At SoFi Stadium.

On February 6, 2023, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dropped a trailer for The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium. The trailer features various stages of the Dawn FM singer singing and performing with crazy effects of lasers and pyrotechnics—all under the blood-red moon in the Los Angeles stadium. The show was filmed as his last stop on the After Hours til Dawn after three consecutive shows sold out at the venue. He also performed sold-out shows in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, and East Rutherford, New Jersey. On the second night of the “Die For You” singer’s Los Angeles run, he lost his voice in the middle of “Can’t Feel My Face” and left the stage abruptly.

He later came out to apologize to the crowd. “I wanted to personally come out and apologize to you guys. I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show, but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you,” the Weeknd said. “I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you and I apologize. I’m so sorry.” He added, “You know how much this kills me.”

The “Starboy” artist also wrote on social media, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.” The Weeknd also shared previews of his new HBO show The Idol on the big screen at the stadiums he visited throughout the After Hours til Dawn tour. Created by himself, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, The Idol stars the musician born Abel Tesfaye alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and Moses Sumney. The tour supported his latest albums After Hours and Dawn FM. In an interview with Variety in 2020, The Weeknd explained how the title of After Hours came about. “Oh, there are so many reasons for it. The main reason is these are all emotions and thoughts and feelings that I had late at night — [like the video] is all one night and I’m going through all the emotions, after the club, after the fight and after a long day, it’s like these are my thoughts from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m,” he said. “‘After Hours’ the song is absolutely my thoughts at 4 a.m., alone, after everything is done. And the movie, of course. Anyway, this is the last song.” He also explained how the album was inspired by him turning 30. “I’ve always been self-destructive. I’ve never brought harm to others, my problem was always hurting myself,” he said. “So at 30 I realized I’m genuinely happy, I have my family, my friends, my company, I’m making the smartest music I’ve ever made, and I feel like my career is just starting. This is the beginning of another phase — not just a chapter but my second decade. A song like “Faith,” which is so misleading in the title [laughs], the religion aspect of it is … everything is a test, and if you are religious or spiritual you have to go through things.” When does The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium air? When does The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium air? The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium airs on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 p.m. PT. on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. How to watch The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium online

How can one watch The Weekend: Live At SoFi Stadium online? The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium is available to stream on HBO Max. HBO Max offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month and Amazon Prime Video for $14.99 per month.

How to watch The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium at home online for free

How can one watch The Weekend: Live At SoFi Stadium online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream The Weeknd: Live At SoFI Stadium at no cost.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans include a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

If you have Amazon Prime, you can try out the service for free via Amazon Prime’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try HBO Max with an existing Amazon Prime membership for seven days. After the trial ends, the service will cost $15.99.

The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium Setlist

What is The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium Set List? Here’s a list of songs he performed on the After Hours Til Dawn tour.

“Alone Again” “Gasoline” “Sacrifice” “How Do I Make You Love Me” “Can’t Feel My Face” “Take My Breath” “Hurricane” “The Hills” “Often” “Crew Love” “Starboy” “Heartless” “Low Life” “Or Nah” “Kiss Land” “Party Monster” “Faith” “After Hours” “Out of Time” “I Feel It Coming” “Die For You” “Is There Someone Else?” “I Was Never There” “Wicked Games” “Call Out My Name” “The Morning” “Save Your Tears” “Less Than Zero” “Blinding Lights”

Is The Weeknd: Live At Sofi Stadium good?

Many reviews of The After Hours Til Dawn tour were generally positive. In a review from Variety at the Philadelphia show on July 14, 2022, The Weeknd brought all his songs to the front to perform one of his greatest feats. “His earlier hits dropped in strategically to keep the crowd hyped—although the arrangements of many of the songs were revamped. His angelic voice soared through the Swedish House Mafia remix version of “Sacrifice,” a disco-fied “How Do I Make You Love Me?” and a jittery version of “Can’t Feel My Face” that featured a break reminiscent of vintage New Order. Those three tracks, performed as a medley, turned the venue into an apocalyptic dance party, with the Weeknd as its jovial, devilish host.”

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

