How Venus in Gemini 2023 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign (From April to May)

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to the sexiest and most romantic planet of all—Venus. In addition to gracing us with her cosmic come-hither energy, the goddess of abundance compliments everything from our money-making abilities to our overall sense of security, which is why I’ll be sharing how Venus in Gemini will affect your zodiac sign. If you have personal placements in this mutable air sign, you’re in for a treat! Known as the planet of love, beauty, sensuality and pleasure, it’s no wonder many astrology enthusiasts (myself included) can’t help but anticipate the sweetness of its annual transits.

Just Mercury, Venus is the second planet from the sun and the closest to Earth. When in direct motion, Venus takes about a year to complete its journey through all 12 zodiac signs, dazzling through each zodiac sign sign for about two to three weeks. In both your personal and professional life, Venus epitomizes the meaning of bliss and abundance. Whether artistically, aesthetically, financially and/or visually speaking, the goddess of love always makes her presence known. Be it an unforgettable evening with someone who makes you swoon or a bold statement by your favorite fashion designer, Venusian energy holds more power than you realize.

Ready to get your flirt on? Venus’ ingress into thought-provoking Gemini will change the pace, especially when compared to its journey through slow-and-steady Taurus. Contrary to how Venus in Taurus prioritizes its comfort and security, Venus in Gemini prefers to indulge in the scorching hot tea of the moment. Gossip sesh for two? Yes, please! A flirtatious socialite with a brilliant array of interests, sweet Venus can’t help but revel in the eclectic dynamics of her immediate environment. Buzzing with curiosity while scrolling through social media, Venus’ journey through Gemini marks a time for basking in riveting exchanges, quaint soirees with friends and all things tongue-in-cheek.

The influence of Gemini’s planetary ruler—Mercury—is also as present as ever, but in a more Venusian way, of course! So, if its mercurial influence comes to life via its thoughts, conversations, and local affairs, Venus adds a layer of coquettishness, seduction, and eloquence. The catch? Gemini is prone to fickle behavior—given its innate ability to compartmentalize and process information—which means the same curiosity and desire for variety are more likely to reflect onto our relationship dynamics and spending habits. It’s a love game when Venus transits through chatty Gemini, so don’t be discouraged if things fizzle out just as fast as they started. Keeping things casual and friendly is your best bet, because Venus will begin dancing through clever and flirtatious Gemini on April 11, where it will remain until May 7.

“ Venus will begin dancing through clever & flirtatious Gemini on April 11. ”

On the plus side, this is an opportunity to harness this mutable air sign’s intellect and multifaceted nature. Gemini’s got the gift of gab, and Venus is ready to cash in. That said, Venus will immediately make its first-ever trine to smoldering Pluto in Aquarius on April 11, considering the Lord of the Underworld’s recent ingress into this fixed air sign for the first time in over two centuries. This could bring an unexpected financial breakthrough and/or trigger a deeply transformative conversation with someone in your immediate environment. Digitally, this could signal an uprise in the realm of online monetization or a “rebirth” in one’s ability to earn revenue via social media platforms.

Aries

Spruce up your email preferences, and rebrand your email signature. The goddess of come-hither is decorating your third house of communication, thought process and immediate surroundings with her mere essence, and your exchanges will be as charming as ever. The sound of your velvet voice titillates your crush’s senses, and your smartphone notifications won’t stop buzzing. New case with a selfie light? Venus will be so proud.

Taurus

Being Venus-ruled gives you the upper hand in terms of talents, skills and abilities, which is why you should harness the magic of this transit via multiple streams of income. Whether it be an SEO-friendly blog post about your recent home renovations, or an affiliate link you can share with your peers, Venus feels right at home when transiting your second house of finances, values and security. Write the goddess a letter for money magic manifestations.

Gemini

Your charisma is skyrocketing, and you never cease to make an entrance. Sending selfies via text and slaying the latest TikTok trends are your jam, and no one dares to break eye contact when you speak. If you’re applying for jobs, Venus helps you make a sparkling first impression… and not to worry, romantic suitors are no exception. Not saying you’re a player, but you definitely crush a lot when the planet of love transits through your sign.

Cancer

Secrets turn you on, and your sassy alter ego is coming out to play. When Venus journeys through your inhibited 12th house of rest, closure and unconscious patterns, your claircognizance is as stimulating as your telepathic romance. Your love life is a diary for the goddess herself, and you much rather indulge your solitude behind the scenes. You could also be contemplating a second Instagram account for the sake of “research” or a secret source of income.

Leo

Community affairs are charming and lighthearted when the planet of love dances through your 11th house of friendship and social contributions. Networking reigns over romance, but love with no strings attached is also likely. The desire for membership and camaraderie increases the likelihood of connecting with business prospects and those with similar hopes and dreams. Experimenting via dating apps results in an unconventional approach to romance.

Virgo

Update your LinkedIn and submit your star-studded resume. When Venus graces your 10th house of authority, reputation and public persona, you’re mingling with the higher-ups if you’re not already sitting cozy in the C-suite. Your accolades and work experience are up to par, and your versatility in the workplace is admired and celebrated. Thought-provoking conversations with professional prospects could result in you crushing on one of your superiors.

Libra

Study buddy, or an impromptu getaway for two? With Venus bringing in the sweetness to your exotic ninth house of unknown territory, the topic of culture and worldly matters quenches your curiosity and desire for adventure. Air miles could present themselves in divine timing, and romantic suitors overseas could be the reason why you entertain the thought of a long-distance relationship. Mentally stimulating conversations with peers lead to a shift in perspective regarding your personal and professional life. Also, jet lag never looked this good.

Scorpio

Revel in the art of seduction. Venus steps into your intimate eighth house of mergers, granting you access to a highly transformative relationship, or perhaps a money-making opportunity you simply can’t resist. Sexting sounds cliche under this Venus transit, but if you’re not partaking in naughty pow-wow with romantic suitor, you’re falling in love with your close friends all over again. The duality of your experiences intrigues you (for better and for worse), but you’ll do anything for the thrill of the rush.

Sagittarius

Update your relationship status to “it’s complicated.” In addition to feeling drawn to various suitors, the desire to entertain an eclectic array of options in love is equally as prominent as your sapiosexuality. The more clever, the more likely you are to feel attraction. You’re in good company when the planet of love transits your seventh house of compromise, commitment and significant others. You’re also not afraid to name-drop for perks if needed.

Capricorn

Your day-to-day rituals are sacred, and when Venus journeys through your sixth house of due diligence and work routines, there is an opportunity to put your energy into something of value. Flirtatious encounters in your day-to-day environment are likely, but you’re simply uninterested if they don’t serve a purpose in your modus operandi. Online workout programs and smart meal subscriptions come with the turf, but you can always opt for new stationery. Hygiene is on point.

The game of seduction is like poetry when the goddess of love dazzles your fifth house of passion, romance and self-expression. Your mind is your money-maker, and your words keep potential prospects guessing. Romantic courtship is equally as childlike as it is fickle and mind-bending… but the truth is, you’ll go above and beyond to make things more complicated if that means indulging in a mentally stimulating conversation. Opportunities for open-mic nights and podcast interviews prove to be successful.

Pisces

Splurge on your wishlist of tech gadgets, and reflect on the ideal aesthetic for your living space. Your home, emotional foundations and personal environment thrive when charming Venus transits through your fourth house, because your eclectic moods are everpresent. Entertaining the thought of flipping houses could also be top of mind, even if it’s something you wish to manifest in the long term. Otherwise, investing in office supplies or a writing desk could result in a successful at-home business.

