How Venus in Cancer 2023 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign (From May to June)

Another day, another planet working its magic! Astrology can be remarkably intriguing, but it’s important to pay attention to the significance and archetypal energies surrounding each celestial transit. For instance, you’re probably wondering how Venus in Cancer will affect each zodiac sign, as it is not only the planet of love and beauty, but also the cosmos’ beloved muse. The goddess of abundance and enchantment, Venus’ journey through the zodiac assists us in reconnecting with our sense of self-worth, and divine feminine energies. The “feminine” component has nothing to do with gender; it simply serves as a representation of creativity, fertility and intuition.

Lady Venus entered thought-provoking Gemini on April 11, where she diplomatically schmoozed her way into opportune situations, and partook in the riveting thrill of flirtatious encounters. While transiting this mutable air sign, the goddess of love graced our immediate surroundings with harmony, and dazzled our minds with curiosity. And though Venus in Gemini’s lighthearted approach can be more fickle than committed, this celestial transit brought light to the value of our exchanges, and the duality of our ever-changing perspective. Reflect on your experience, because the Venusian journey continues.

On May 7, the planet of love’s journey through Gemini will come to a close, as it will officially enter the nourishing and sentimental sign of Cancer. Moon-ruled and high on nostalgia, Venus wears her heart on her sleeve when swimming through these cardinal waters and relationship themes, too, are romanticized. In astrology, Venus governs everything from our love language to our seduction style; this includes our feminine aesthetic, relationship patterns and value systems. Remember, Cancer is the first water sign in the zodiac, which means that in addition to being emotionally driven, it is also incredibly in tune with the undercurrents of its surroundings.

What do you think happens when we merge the essence of sensually driven Venus with the psychic radar of intuitive Cancer? Secrets, daydreams and sweet seduction, oh my! Emotional validation? Yes, please! Although, when we’re not (collectively) fantasizing about the white-picket-fence relationship or the ultimate baby moon with our future spouse, Venus in Cancer’s cravings tend to fluctuate, similar to the way the moon changes signs every two days. On that note, it’s important to be discerning with our desires and longings at this time, as we are more prone to indulge in our emotions, whether romantically or in terms of spending.

On the plus side, this Venus transit presents us with an opportunity to strengthen our friendships, relationships and emotional bonds. And with the help of Cancer’s empathy and intuitive wisdom, all we have to do is go within for the answers we seek. Surrounding yourself with loved ones and those who genuinely have your best interest at heart can make this transit all the more rewarding, so don’t undermine receptivity. Self-care rituals are also a must for Venus in Cancer, so don’t hesitate to show yourself more love and compassion. Steer away from attachments that deplete your energy, and nurture the home within yourself.

Aries

Enjoy the time spent in your home sweet home. Buy a fresh bouquet of spring blooms, and put them in water. The goddess of love is adorning your living space with her heavenly aroma, and harmonious essence. This strengthens your relationship with feminine energies in your family, while bringing awareness to your creature comforts. Wrap yourself up in your coziest blanket, and turn on your favorite sitcom. Have a glass of wine, and splurge on new bedding. Playing host for Sunday dinner? Home is where your heart is.

Taurus

When was the last time you wrote in your journal? Grab your pink Clueless pom pom pen, and write intentions for the upcoming new moon in your sign. Contemplating whether to officially launch your lifestyle blog? Unboxing Amazon finds and DIY home projects for the win! Documenting recipes from your family cookbook works, too. Your goddess ruler is bringing love, abundance and harmony to your immediate surroundings, so the ambience is also up to par. Crushing? If you’re not fond of texting sweet nothings, let your velvet voice do the talking.

Gemini

Create a new Pinterest board for your lavish humble abode, or the one you’re currently manifesting! Indulge in a homemade recipe, if not a candlelit dinner at your favorite restaurant. Vivacious Venus is dazzling your second house of sensual pleasures and money-making abilities. Venus feels right at home in this area of your chart, as will you in your goddess energy. (Take a good look in the mirror, because you’re the whole package.) Intuitive investments work in your favor, and can potentially lead to you making money while you sleep.

Cancer

“Now my life is sweet like cinnamon.” It’s not everyday the goddess of love and beauty graces your sign, you know. So, don’t be shy! You’re feeling yourself, and falling in love with your life all over again. Your auric field is magnetized and glimmering with Venusian magic… so if you’re manifesting love, you might just get lucky. Confrontation is the last thing on your mind, as you will go above and beyond to keep up the good vibes. As for your aesthetic, it’s a sweet hybrid between bohemian mermaid and princess chic. Send your crush a selfie—thank me later.

Leo

Sweet dreams. Venus is on a magic carpet ride, cruising through your mystical 12th house of secrets, privacy and unconscious patterns, making you all the more intuitive and receptive to themes of love, healing and closure. If you’re not in the mood for a moonlight swim, this is a wonderful time to indulge in spiritual pursuits, even if that means preparing an altar for the goddess Aphrodite herself! Secret fantasies and dreams of sensual love making are also likely under this transit, so carpe diem. Be discerning with your sacrifices, as your compassion can lead to giving too much of your energy away.

Virgo

The only thing you love more than being productive is paying it forward, and that’s exactly what you’re aspiring towards under this Venus transit. Gather with your best pals, and indulge in some heart-to-hearts. Romantically, discerning between a friend and a lover is more challenging than usual, but only because the chemistry is undeniable. Friends become family and some friends become lovers, but only you can decide. Feeling creative? Compile some #TBTs onto an Instagram Reel, so you and your friends can revel in the nostalgia.

Libra

Lead with love, and make your ancestors proud. With sentimental Cancer occupying your Midheaven… it’s safe to say, you’re widely known for your hospitality. Although, it only gets better upon your celestial ruler’s ingress into this cardinal water sign. Follow your intuition on your next career move, because the goddess of abundance is dazzling the most public point in your birth chart, and something’s brewing. As for the love department, you’re likely indulging in some Mommy and Daddy foreplay.

Scorpio

Don’t hesitate to indulge in the royal treatment, even if that means investing in new luggage for your next getaway. Btw, you’re catching flights (and feelings,) so don’t kid yourself. After all, romantic encounters are more likely under this exotic transit, as the goddess of love is not only encouraging you to venture into the unknown, but also gifting you with a newly-found perspective. Contemplating whether to submit lines from your secret stash of poetry? Never say never. Ex-classmates you used to crush on could also remerge, and reignite your feelings.

Sagittarius

The more irresistible and forbidden, the more you desire it. It’s the combination of your thrill for the rush, and the secretive seduction that’s attached to every encounter. Romance can easily turn into obsession under this Venus transit, but your emotions cannot be tamed. Financial windfalls can occur under a fortunate moon-day, as long as you’re investing in the right bonds. Your psychic radar is as potent as ever, as are your seductive charms. Family heirlooms and inheritances bring profit.

Capricorn

Wear your heart on your sleeve, and spend quality time with the ones you hold dear. If you’re already committed, the wedding bells are ringing… and chances are, they can hear them, too! You’re more likely to meet a significant other halfway under this charming transit, but the last thing you want is something casual. So much so, you’re more likely to bring your special someone around your family at this time, and that in itself is a *very* big deal. Your empathy and intuition are also at an all-time high.

Aquarius

Adorn your workspace with sweet memories, and surround yourself with what you consider familiar. Your health kick is as obvious as your new workout clothes… and well, you have everyone’s attention. This, of course, goes beyond it hugging you in all the right places, but that’s also inevitable. There is beauty all around you, but you’re seeing it first hand under this sweet transit. The cute barista at your local coffee shop might also request you on social media, but you may prefer to keep things casual for the time being.

Pisces

If it makes your heart skip a beat, then it’s probably worth it. Your creativity is as contagious as your enthusiasm, and the innocence behind your authenticity makes you all the more charismatic. This is your cue from the cosmos to follow your heart, and indulge in what you consider emotionally fulfilling. You’re extra sensitive about your passion projects at this time, but this is no reason to inhibit your gifts from the rest of the world. On the contrary, you are as magnetic and inspiring as ever. And falling in love is your favorite pastime.

