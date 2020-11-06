Prepare to Be Shooketh By How Well This Browser Extension Can Save You Money on Holiday Shopping

Few things compare to the thrill of the holiday shopping and gifting season. Whether we’re shopping for friends, family or yes, even ourselves, we love nothing more than finding the perfect gift at the perfect price. And this year we’re taking our penchant for deals to the next level. We’re making things Instagram-official (just wait until you see our Stories) with our deal finder-in-crime, Capital One Shopping.

Since traditional in-store shopping is mostly on pause (thanks, 2020), the holiday shopping season is even more online than normal this year. And when you add Capital One Shopping for free on your go-to browser (it’s compatible with Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari), the extension helps you navigate the digital shopping field with actual ease.

Capital One Shopping scours the Internet for the best available discount codes and does the comparison shopping across Target, Amazon and more retailers for you. And with some of the biggest deal events of the season coming up (Black Friday and Cyber Monday are every awards show and major sporting event all wrapped into one glorious saving event for us), Capital One Shopping will low-key help you stay laser focused on your must-buy items and your budget. After all, Capital One Shopping found its millions of users over $160 million in savings in the last year alone.

Prepare to be shooketh, because we’re about to outline four different ways Capital One Shopping will help save you money this holiday season.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products and services we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that Capital One Shopping is a STYLECASTER sponsor and if you download the browser extension by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Track Your Favorite Items

We love a list as much as the next person, but Capital One Shopping takes the basic shopping list to places we’ve only dreamed possible. When you’ve added the browser extension, tracking the price on your favorite items is as easy as clicking on the blue “S” icon and opting to “Add to Watchlist.” That’s when Capital One Shopping gets to work watching the price for that item across thousands of sites. For 60 days they will watch for price drops and notify you via email when they’ve found a better price.

Find Savings Across Tens of Thousands of Sites

We’ve got better things to do than check our favorite sites multiple times a week in order to find the best available price. This is where Capital One Shopping shines. As you shop, the browser extension is checking across tens of thousands of sites to help you find the item you’re shopping for on Amazon or Target (or another retailer) at a cheaper price. If Capital One Shopping finds a better price, a friendly pop-up will appear letting you know the item is available at a cheaper price elsewhere. But it doesn’t stop there.

At the same time, Capital One Shopping will find available coupon codes and discount codes for your current site. You’ll be able to see all of the available codes and the extension will instantly apply the best available one for you.

Earn Capital One Shopping Credits for Gift Cards

Just like our favorite beauty products, Capital One Shopping is a multitasking wonder: as it helps you save money on current purchases, it’s also helping you save on future purchases. As you shop with Capital One Shopping, you also have the opportunity to earn Credits through the browser add-on. And Capital One Shopping makes it easy to see how many Credits each purchase earns you while also giving you the ability to track them in your Capital One Shopping dashboard. When you’re ready to redeem your Credits, you can turn them into gift cards. Just in time for your next socially distanced shopping spree.

Discover Exclusive Deals

Want to know about the deals before you visit your favorite sites? Head to Capital One Shopping’s Discover section to find featured, exclusive offers (we’re talking discounts and Shopping Credits). This helpful tool lets you plan your next purchase based on how much money you can save rather than the other way around. Everything from fashion and beauty must-haves to tech and home decor is just a click away.

This article was created by STYLECASTER for Capital One Shopping.