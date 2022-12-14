How Did tWitch Die? He Was Found Dead in a Hotel After His Wife Told Police She Couldn’t Find Him

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve followed his career from So You Think You Can Dance to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you may have questions over how tWitch died and what caused his death at the age of 40 years old.

tWitch, whose real full name is Stephen Laurel Boss, was born on September 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama. He rose to fame in 2008 when he was the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance season 4. He returned to So You Think You Can Dance as an all-star in 2011, 2012 and 2013, and as a team captain in 2015. He was also a judge on the series in 2018 and 2022. Along with So You Think You Can Dance, tWitch was also known as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which he appeared on from 2014 to the talk show’s finale in 2022. In addition to his dance career, tWitch was also an actor, starring in movies like Blades of Glory, Hairspray, Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, Step Up All In and Magic Mike XXL. He also appeared in TV shows like Modern Family and Young and Hungry.

After more than a decade in Hollywood, tWitch died on December 13, 2022. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his wife, Allison Holker, a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance season 2, and their three children: Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel and Zaia. “It’s interesting, we have three kids now and all three of them are completely different personalities, but one thing is they can all dance,” Holker told E! News in 2022 about her and tWitch’s children. “They might do it their own way, but they can all dance.” tWitch added, “Yeah, they all boogie. Now, whether they’re going to become professional dancers? We’ll see. But are they shy about boogying? Oh no, they’re not. At all.”

So how did tWitch die and what caused his death? Read on for what we know about how Stephen “tWitch” boss died and what his cause of death was.

How did tWitch die?

How did Stephen “tWtich” die? Twitch’s wife, Allison Holker, confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to People on December 14, 2022. He was 40 years old. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She ended her statement with a message to her husband.”Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she said.

Holker, who married tWitch on December 10, 2013, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary three days before his death. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013,” she captioned an Instagram post of photos and videos from their wedding.

tWitch also shared his own anniversary Instagram post with a black-and-white photo from his and Holker’s wedding. “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

What was tWitch’s cause of death?

What was Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ cause of death? tWitch’s cause of death was an apparent suicide, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the site that tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker, ran into a Los Angeles Police Department station on December 13, 2022, frantic because tWitch had left their house without his car, which wasn’t like him. At around 11:15 a.m. PT, paramedics received a call for a medical emergency at a Los Angeles hotel, where tWitch was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Who is tWitch’s wife?

Who is Stephen tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker? tWitch and Holker met in 2006 when they were invited to a party hosted by their mutual friend, Ivan Koumaev, who was also a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance season 2 with Holker at the time. “We met there for the first time, but Allison doesn’t remember at all! Meanwhile, I had blond hair and piercings, so I’m not sure how you’d forget me, but that’s neither here nor there,” tWitch told Dance Spirit in 2012.

Holker and tWitch, who was the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance season 4, reconnected in 2010 when they were both all-stars on SYTYCD season 7. “We met again during Season 7, but didn’t say a word to each other the whole season. So that’s why I had no idea, because she wouldn’t talk to me and I thought she wasn’t interested. She did catch me checking her out in the hallway once,” tWitch said. Holker, however, denied that she didn’t make a move on tWitch. “I didn’t just make one move—I made, like, 10 moves and he wasn’t seeing them, so I had to put myself out there even more. From the first week of So You Think You Can Dance as all-stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever. His personality was so fun,” he said.

Their relationship didn’t turn romantic until August 2010 when they attended the premiere of Step-Up 3D, which tWitch starred in, in Los Angeles, and tWitch asked for Holker’s phone number. “The all-stars went to the Step Up 3D premiere, but Stephen went separately because he was in the movie. I looked down the red carpet and saw him standing there in this nice gray suit and glasses—he looked so hot,” Holker said. “When he walked up to say hi, I got embarrassed and hid behind Ade! Then, at the party, I met his mother and brother and even danced with him a little bit. I was geeking out. That was the first night we were out together at the same place. So I finally made my move, and he asked for my number.”

Though they exchanged numbers, it wasn’t until the So You Think You Can Dance wrap party that either made a move on the other. “I was nervous! So, anyway, when the season 7 wrap party came, I knew it was the last night I would see him. I was like, ‘Geez, I guess I have to be stronger about my moves.'” Holker said. “I hadn’t planned on going because I’m a mom and don’t really go out and party. But when he texted to see if I was going, I was ready and in the car! I showed up and people were trying to say hi, but I was on a mission to find this guy. I saw him at the other end of the room, and he pointed and did this little ‘come here’ motion. We went upstairs and danced for three hours straight.”

The two got got engaged in 2013 when tWitch proposed to Holker while filming a commercial. They married that December at So You Think You Can Dance judge and creator Nigel Lythgoe winery in Paso Robles, California. Their first child together, son Maddox, was born on 2016. Holker and tWitch share two children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. tWitch was also the stepfather to Holker’s daughter, Weslie Fowler, from a previous relationship.

In an interview with People in February 2022, Holker revealed that she told tWitch he was The One three weeks into dating. “Three weeks into us dating, I told him that he was my one,” she said. “I was so confident.” tWitch, however, didn’t know Holker was The One until three months after their first dance at the So You Think You Can Dance season 7 wrap party when the two were on a date and came across a house that was being remodeled and decide to have a look around. “We hopped the fence, we found the door that’s open and the alarm goes off,” he said. “I turned to look and Allison’s already running and as I’m sprinting to catch up with her, I know it’s the weirdest thought, but I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m going to marry this woman.’ That just let me know she’s the one.”

Holker told OK magazine in October 2022, two months before tWitch’s death, that she and her husband were still in their “honeymoon phase.” “We already spent so much time together, but now we wake up, we go to our office together, we work together all day. I know a lot of people probably think that sounds crazy, but we love it. We’re together all day every day and we are just living our best married life. I feel like we’re back in the honeymoon phase again!” she said at the time.

She continued, “People around us are like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys are still in that lovey phase.’ We haven’t gotten out of it all! He inspires me every single day, and I think we share such a mutual respect for each other. I respect him as a man, a father, and he does the same for me. I feel like there’s a lot of appreciation and respect, and I think that’s what really helps us is that we stay engaged with each other. There’s not a day that goes by that either one of us do something for each other and we don’t say thank you for going the extra mile. We explore that in our relationship a lot. I make it really, really important.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.