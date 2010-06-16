How To Turn Your Boyfriend Into A Fiancé

Image: iStock.com

A good relationship is like an expensive piece of jewelry. You cant just go out and buy it on an impulse. You have to put time and effort into what youre purchasing. Relationships are the same way; they take time to develop. You dont meet someone and become engaged a day later (not usually anyway!). First you have to get to know each other, and then you fall in love. Once youre in love, you have to make sure that the person youre with is the One. So, if youre absolutely positive that you want your boyfriend to become your fianc, follow these steps and you should have a ring on your finger in no time!

1. Be Honest

Tell your boyfriend how you feel about him. Its important to always express yourself. Men arent mind readers so do something romantic that hell love. All men enjoy compassionate women, so make sure youre kind and caring! Show your man that hes special. If he knows that you appreciate him and wouldnt want to spend your life with anyone else, then youre off to a good start.

2. Testing Out Wedding Bells

Over a nice meal, casually mention that someone you know is getting married. Dont attack your man and make him all nervous. Instead, subtly mention how when you get married you would love to go on a romantic honeymoon to Bali, or whatever destination you choose. This will allow you to see your boyfriends feelings when you mention marriage. If he makes no attempt at having a pretend conversation about where your honeymoon would be, then hes not the One.

Is he ready to start talking wedding plans? Photo: clevercupcakes, Flickr

3. Future Thinking

Start a conversation that enables you to see his reaction to the future. Does he see you in his future? Even though youve probably been planning your wedding since you were a toddler, remember that guys are different. They dont have their venue or honeymoon spot already decided. Just have a casual conversation with your boyfriend to put the idea of a future together in his mind.

4. For or Against Marriage?

Ask him his thoughts on marriage. Does he want to get married or is marriage the furthest thing from his mind? If marriage is the furthest thing from his mind and you want to be married, you should end the relationship before you get hurt. Some people are perfectly happy being in a relationship and dont see the point in making it official. Remember, the subject of marriage will most likely be brand new to your man. He cant be expected to be overjoyed and have your engagement ring in his pocket.

5. Fear, Fear, Fear

To some men, marriage signifies the end. They see it as the end of casual sex, freedom, and all happiness. Hopefully your boyfriend isnt one of these men. However, he still might have some fears when it comes to marriage. Perhaps he thinks youll turn into bridezilla if you get married or that youll want to have babies right away. When you nonchalantly bring up the subject of marriage, address his fears too.

Make sure you snag yourself a good one – like a guy who knows how to cook! Photo: iStock.com

6. Be Sensible

While women are emotional, men are logical. Sure youve had your engagement ring picked out since the day you met your boyfriend, but this subject is still new to your man. Make a few logical points about the bonuses of marriage. Show your man that marriage isnt the end of his fun, its just beginning.

7. Dont Be A Pusher

No one likes being forced into something. Theres a huge difference between having a casual conversation and stalking your boyfriend about marriage. If you have to stalk your boyfriend to get him to propose, thats a very bad sign. He should want to marry you and spend the rest of his life with you. So, dont stalk him its not necessary.

Okay ladies, now you know a few great ways to encourage your man to propose. Hopefully what lies ahead is a very exciting journey!

What do you think of the tips above? Let us know in the comments!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: traveling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

Related:

Dating Duds? Get Tips From an Upscale Matchmaker!

Top 5 Reasons Men Don’t Call Women Back