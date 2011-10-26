How To: Transform Orange & Black From Kitsch To Chic

We all want to get into the Halloween spirit, but wearing orange and black can feel kitschy and unsophisticated. Those moments when you look down and the colors in your outfit remind you of an unfortunate childhood sweater are bitter ones, but there are ways to avoid that peril.

There is no need to shy away from the orange and black color combinationall you need to do is balance the colors by adding accessories and mixing in pieces from different color palettes.

We found three blogging fashionistas whose orange and black ensembles gave us some great inspiration. Click through the slideshow above to check out their outfits and our tips for achieving a similar look at home!