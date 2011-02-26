Get The Look: What Is YOUR Red Carpet Look?

In this video series COVERGIRL and StyleCaster team up to take you step-by-step through ten fantastic beauty looks.

Award season may be over for celebs, but with spring right around the corner that means proms, weddings and other big events for us regular folk. In the video above COVERGIRL makeup artist Aura Schwartz and Americas Next Top Model winner Krista White walk you through some practical tips to make you look great on your own red carpets.

Your look should be based on whats trendy and what looks beautiful on you, says Aura. This past award season was all about strong eyeliner, lots of mascara and bright lips.

Use these tips when youre going out to a work gala or on a date with that special someone and youre sure to make an impression. And be sure to check back on Wednesday when Aura shows you simple steps to take a look from day to night.

Featured products:

1. COVERGIRLExact Eyelights Eye-Brightening Eye Shadow in Vibrant Browns

2. COVERGIRLLiquiline Blast Eyeliner in Black Fire

3. COVERGIRLLashBlast Volume Blasting Mascara in Very Black

4. COVERGIRLLip Perfection Lipstick in Spellbound