Guess What? You’ve Been Wrapping Presents Wrong Your Whole Life

You’ve spent weeks hunting down the perfect assortment of gifts for your friends and family, but now comes the really hard part—wrapping them. Most of us have spent the better part of our lives thinking that to wrap a box properly you’re supposed to wrap the paper lengthwise, tape it, and then fold the ends in (which, as we all know from years of doing this, is easier said than done).

Which is why when we saw how the gift wrapping experts at Takashimaya (basically the Neiman Marcus of Japan) wrap presents, it was pretty eye-opening.

Their secret? It’s all about folding diagonally. Watch the video below carefully to see how its done.

Is your mind blown? Yeah, ours too.