Win Over Your Indie Rocker Crush With These Tips From An Indie Rocker

If you ever felt that Penny Lane (a.k.a. Kate Hudson) from the 2000 flick Almost Famous was your spirit animal, then listen up ladies.

There’s no doubt that indie rockers are dreamy babes (for the most part), and when you’re getting ready to see them play at that dark, dingy club on the outskirts of town, you always make sure that you spend a good couple of hours preparing your outfit, doing your face and perfecting your hair — all in the hopes of catching the eye of your indie rocker crush.

For those of you that get that golden opportunity to actually talk to your dream babe, you better be sure to make a good first impression (honestly, who knows if you’ll ever get to talk to him face to face again).

To make sure that you have your charm game locked down and spend those valuable few minutes (or even seconds) wisely, we consulted an actual indie rocker who gave us some direct do’s and don’t’s on how to score points with your music man. From holding off on bragging about your Katy Perry CD collection to winning his heart through his stomach, Geographer lead signer Mike Deni gives us his expert pointers.

Check out all of Mike’s tips for all you “band aids” out there in the gallery above!

If you feel like test driving some of these pointers from Mike, feel free to try it on him and the rest of Geographer this Saturday when they play Dove & StyleCaster’s Beauty and the Beach party at Southampton Social Club in Southampton, NY. Featuring live music from the band and tunes by DJ Kiss, come hang out with the StyleCaster team and put these tips to good use.