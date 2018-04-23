StyleCaster
How to Wear Zara Like the Fashion Bloggers Do

How to Wear Zara Like the Fashion Bloggers Do

Lauren Caruso
by
How to Wear Zara
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Show of hands: How many mornings have you spent staring at your closet, waiting for the perfect outfit to materialize out of thin air? And then how many times have you picked up your phone and opened Instagram to scroll through your bookmarked posts until you landed on something that inspired you? #ZaraDaily is like that, minus all the frustration.

MORE: 25 Things You Need from Zara Home Right Now

The hashtag, which mostly features outfits comprised of Zara mixed with other fast-fashion chains, has accumulated over 300K photos—and its corresponding account, @zara_daily, boasts more than 418K followers. If you search a few similar tags, you’ll find thousands of outfits featuring the Zara products that might just be hanging in your closet, plus styling tips for making them look—and photograph!—expensive. Talk about instant gratification.

MORE: 25 On-Trend Shoes to Shop at Zara Immediately

Ahead, we compiled our favorite pieces of inspiration from the Zara-centric hashtags. Time to get double-tapping and a-bookmarking.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2017.

Photo: zara_daily/Instagram
Photo: kikiramab/Instagram
Photo: lulouisaa/Instagram
Photo: thefionista/Instagram
Photo: margaux_lilia/Instagram
Photo: margaux_lilia/Instagram
Photo: styled_into_fashion/Instagram
Photo: rock.n.fashion/Instagram
L a y e r i n g, sneakers & socks 🐼 #halfbun #streetfashion

A post shared by Sarah (@55flavours_sarah) on

Photo: 55flavours_sarah/Instagram
Photo: sinihfashion/Instagram
details // #allblkeverything

A post shared by Jodi Blk Lopez (@jodiblk_) on

Photo: Jodi Lopez/Instagram
I don't own any red clothes for CNY. 😅

A post shared by Tina Hu (@tinahu) on

Photo: Tina Hu/Instagram
Photo: Jana Sanchez/Instagram
Photo: Paz Halabi/Instagram
monochrome texture plays

A post shared by Jodi Blk Lopez (@jodiblk_) on

Photo: Jodi Lopez/Instagram
Photo: margaux_lilia/Instagram
Photo: Karin Teigl/Instagram
Heey ihr Lieben 💋 Wie habt ihr dieses schöne sonnige Wetter verbracht? 🌞 Ich hab mit Freunden den halben Tag Brettspiele gespielt, macht einfach total Spaß und hat wirklich Suchtfaktor 😅🎲 Dann war ich mit meinem Freund noch ein wenig Fahrrad fahren in der Nachmittagssonne 🌞🚲 Und jetzt gibt's noch ein bisschen Couch & Netflix 💻🍿 Habt einen schönen Abend meine Lieben ✨🌙 ___________________________________#cologne #cgn #ootd #outfitoftheday #fashion #fashioninspo #fashiongoals #inspo #inspiration #streetstyleluxe #streetstyleluxe #prettylittleiiinspo #carmushkaootw #carmushka #highwaist #love #vintage #vintagestyle #blogger_de #bloggerslife #blogger_at #outfitinspo #spring #springvibes #pullandbear #zaradaily #blonde #fashionzine #dailyinspo #dailyinspiration

A post shared by I N S P O ✗ L I F E S T Y L E (@suaveolenti) on

Photo: suaveolenti/Instagram
Photo: senadica/Instagram
Photo: pepamack/Instagram
Photo: withorwithoutshoes/Instagram
Photo: Mitra Barber/Instagram
Photo: vnni.s/Instagram
Photo: Chevy Donato/Instagram
Photo: Ivory Noire/Instagram
Photo: Anita Dundovic/Instagram
Photo: Laura Dittrich/Instagram
Photo: marikokuo/Instagram
Photo: lucyflorals/Instagram
Photo: viva_la_wow/Instagram
Photo: zara.mania/Instagram
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Zara | Pin It!

How to Wear Zara Like the Fashion Bloggers Do | @stylecaster

