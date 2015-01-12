StyleCaster
Share

Hate Wearing Tights in the Winter? 35 Outfits That’ll Change Your Mind

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hate Wearing Tights in the Winter? 35 Outfits That’ll Change Your Mind

Kristen Bousquet
by
21 Shares
Hate Wearing Tights in the Winter? 35 Outfits That’ll Change Your Mind
35 Start slideshow

Just because the weather is in the negatives and there’s snow on the ground doesn’t mean skirts and dresses are kicked out of our wardrobes! Sure, certain pieces look better with a bare leg, but winter tights can elevate an outfit amazingly well, while keeping us warm at the same time.

MORE: Why You Should Freeze Your Tights To Make Them Last Longer

Tights also have the ability to slim your leg—there’s nothing more flattering than an opaque black pair, but colored and patterns version also have their place, enlivening even the most drab winter pieces.

And here’s an extra tip: If you’re someone who always finds runs in your tights, freezing them will make them last longer!

MORE: A Month of Fashion Risks: Denim Shorts and Black Tights

We’ve gathered some of our favorite street style looks featuring tights that are perfect to copy this winter! Click through the slideshow to check them out.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35

Photo: Maffashion

Photo: Jag Lever

Photo: Mr. Newton

Photo: Mary Polka

Photo: Carolina Toledo

Photo: Kolorowdusza

Photo: O Tights

Photo: Czech Street Glamour

Photo: Marie Tales

Photo: Help I Have Nothing to Wear

Photo: Fashion On My Mind

Photo: The Clothes Horse

Photo: Laughing in the Purple Rain

Photo: Le Happy

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: British Vogue

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: APB

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Keiko Lynn

Photo: The Fashion Fraction

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Decorate Like a Minimalist

How to Decorate Like a Minimalist
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share