How to Wear Wide-Leg Pants This Season: 6 Styling Tricks

For those of you who might be, shall we say, a bit over the super-skinny jeans trend that’s dominated the pants marketplace for the past decade or so, we have some delightful news! This spring, super wide-leg pants rule supreme; otherwise known as palazzos, the ultra-voluminous pantaloons are swishing and swooshing their way into magazine pages and onto street style blogs everywhere.

Even better news: they’re pretty much flattering on everyone. They’re comfortable, they’re fun to wear, and they highlight and minimize the female form in pretty much all the right places. Whether a sleek pair in solid black or a wildly playful pair in a vivid print–it’s hard to go wrong with these guys.

Click through the gallery above for six solid styling tips on how to rock the wide pant trend this Spring, as well as some awesome pairs to shop now!