How to Wear Wide-Leg Pants This Season: 6 Styling Tricks

For those of you who might be, shall we say, a bit over the super-skinny jeans trend that’s dominated the pants marketplace for the past decade or so, we have some delightful news! This spring, super wide-leg pants rule supreme; otherwise known as palazzos, the ultra-voluminous pantaloons are swishing and swooshing their way into magazine pages and onto street style blogs everywhere.
Even better news: they’re pretty much flattering on everyone. They’re comfortable, they’re fun to wear, and they highlight and minimize the female form in pretty much all the right places. Whether a sleek pair in solid black or a wildly playful pair in a vivid print–it’s hard to go wrong with these guys.
Click through the gallery above for six solid styling tips on how to rock the wide pant trend this Spring, as well as some awesome pairs to shop now!
White is a pair of wide-leg pants' best friend. A solid pair of white palazzos, especially when paired with a white blouse or otherwise neutral shade, gives off an immediate air of, "I just look like I"m headed to a fabulous beach party, don't I?"
Photo: Instagram.com/weworewhat
You can't go wrong with a wide-leg pantsuit in a statement color. Miroslava Duma knows not much is required by way of accessories when you rock this look with a contrasting white blouse.
Photo: Stockholm Street Style
Two magic words that, when put together, add up to wide-pant magic: high, and black. There is perhaps no singular clothing item more slimming than a well-fitting pair of wide black pants that hit right at your waist, or higher. The width of the pants' hemlines only serves to make your waist look that much narrower.
You can dress them up with a fancy blouse, or (like the Man Repeller), you can dress them down with a T-shirt for a modern look.
Photo: Man Repeller
Kim Kardashian totally gets the magic equation of a pair of high-waist black palazzos. She opts for a sleeker look with a white tank top and crisp white blazer on the top.
Photo:
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Prints, prints, prints! One central feature of all palazzo pants is that they're fun-loving, care-free wardrobe pieces. You simply can't look or act overly serious in a palazzo pant; so why not have even more fun with it and buy a pair in a vivid print? (Or several!)
Photo: ASM
Polka dot trousers, $36; at Zara
Wide-leg pants in vivid red is both sexy and streamlined. Pair them with a nude blouse to highlight the bright color, or with a printed top to make even more of a statement.
Photo: Brooklyn Blonde
Marc by Marc Jacobs trouser, $279; at Far Fetch