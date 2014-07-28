40 Outfits That Prove You Need a Pair of White Shoes In Your Life

There once was a time when white shoes were reserved for nurses, geriatrics, “Saturday Night Fever” costumes, and straight-up pimps, but during the last few years, we’ve seen a seemingly endless array of actresses, models, bloggers, and editors tooled around in nothing but white shoes.

Whether they’re comfortable Birkenstocks, platform heels, or a simple pair of strappy sandals, just about every style of shoes are available to buy in white these days. Plus, stark shoes often look a tad more modern than a heavy black footwear, and go with anything you have in your closet from free-spirited printed dresses to super-minimalist outfits (they look extra chic with a simple black dress, or an all-white jeans-and-tee ensemble.)

For those of you who still aren’t sold on the idea of white shoes being stylish, we’ve rounded up 40 bloggers who styled their white shoes to simple perfection.