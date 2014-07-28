StyleCaster
40 Outfits That Prove You Need a Pair of White Shoes In Your Life

Kristen Bousquet
by
There once was a time when white shoes were reserved for nurses, geriatrics, “Saturday Night Fever” costumes, and straight-up pimps, but during the last few years, we’ve seen a seemingly endless array of actresses, models, bloggers, and editors tooled around in nothing but white shoes.

Whether they’re comfortable Birkenstocks, platform heels, or a simple pair of strappy sandals, just about every style of  shoes are available to buy in white these days. Plus, stark shoes often look a tad more modern than a heavy black footwear, and go with anything you have in your closet from free-spirited printed dresses to super-minimalist outfits (they look extra chic with a simple black dress, or an all-white jeans-and-tee ensemble.)

For those of you who still aren’t sold on the idea of white shoes being stylish, we’ve rounded up 40 bloggers who styled their white shoes to simple perfection.

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: david nyanzi.

Photo: Micah Gianneli

Photo: Jesse Maricic & Micah Gianneli

Photo: MyDubio

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Grasie Mercedes

Photo: Sylvia G Photography

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Babes in Velvet

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: 2014 MARCEL FLORUSS

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Five Five Fabulous

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Framboise Fashion

Photo: Trop Rogue

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Trop Rogue

Photo: Style Nanda

Photo: The Golden Diamonds

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: The Haute Pursuit

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jeff Thibodeau

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Must Have Fashion

Photo: unknown

Photo: Could I Have That

Photo: Gary Pepper

Photo: Sydne Style

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: Picasa

Photo: Koko Luxe

Photo: Eve-r-green

