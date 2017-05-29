How to Wear White Jeans, According to 33 Street Style Stars

We won’t bore you by revisiting the whole when-is-it-okay-to-wear-white debate because, well, the debate’s over, and it’s final: White is seasonally agnostic. Yep, it’s fine to wear white literally any day, any month, before or after every calendar holiday. In fact, you can wear an all-white poplin dress, a pleated white skirt, and, yes, white jeans—all year round. More about that last one though: Even if, like us, you wore your pair proudly all winter long, that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t welcome a little refresh on the best ways to style white jeans in the summer, right?

Instead of turning to the runways or to retailers for a little inspiration, we looked to the streets: Ahead, the street style guide to wearing white jeans, no matter how hot it gets.