30 Ways to Wear White Jeans in the Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
Whoever invented the fashion rule that you can’t wear white after Labor Day clearly didn’t know how amazing white jeans look when paired with cold-weather staples.

Nothing looks more fresh than sleek white jeans paired with an oversized sweater or a cozy flannel shirt, and a great pair of ankle boots.

To show you some chic ways to style your white jeans for the fall, we’ve gathered 30 outfits that feature the trend so you can get some inspiration!

What do you think about white jeans in the fall or winter? Would you wear them?

