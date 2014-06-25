StyleCaster
How to Wear the Western Trend Without Looking Like a Cowboy

How to Wear the Western Trend Without Looking Like a Cowboy

Kristen Bousquet
by
How to Wear the Western Trend Without Looking Like a Cowboy
Throughout New York Fashion Week, we noticed that several top designers like Cushnie et Ochs and Alexander Wang sent their models down the catwalk decked out in fringe, snap-up shirts, and giant hats—an obvious Western theme.

Aside from the runways, some of our favorite bloggers and street style stars have been photographed interpreting the trend via suede fringe, oversize hats, a bolero here and there, and lots of frayed denim.

To show how to rock the mildly tricky trend and not look like a cowboy, we’ve rounded up 16 outfits that incorporate Western wear. To take it even further, we’ve made the gallery shoppable so you can get in on the look, stat.

1 of 28

Photo: Snakes Nest

Couture Du Cuit Mini Skirt; $295 at yoox.com

Photo: Love Blair

Urban Originals Faux Leather Fringe Wristlet Clutch Bag; $65 at cusp.com

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

Klink Short Dress; $122 at yoox.com

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Calfskin-Suede Fringed Short; $174.99 at ralphlauren.com

Photo: Brunette Braid

Black Orchid Bell Bottom; $145 at revolveclothing.com

Photo: Neon Blush

Crochet Cropped Sweater; $50 at shop.mango.com

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Laylee Sleeveless Fringe-Detailed Sheath; $298 at bcbg.com

Photo: Steffy's Pros and Cons

Betty Button Down Tank; $138 at revolveclothing.com

Photo: Nette Nestea

BCBGMAXAZRIA Jacket Brylee Fringe Faux Suede; $398 at bloomingdales.com

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Frye 20mm Wyatt Harness Leather Cowboy Boots; $370 at luisaviaroma.com

Photo: Dulceida

Borsalino Lapin Fur Felt Wide Brim Hat; $337 at luisaviaroma.com

Photo: Frankie Hearts Fashion

Timeless Meli Brown Side Zip Cowboy Boots; $65 at pret-a-beaute.com 

Photo: Pink Peonies

Rachel Comey Long Plaid Double-Breasted Vest; $530 at saksfifthavenue.com

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Denim Vest; $125 at revolveclothing.com

