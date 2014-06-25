How to Wear the Western Trend Without Looking Like a Cowboy

Throughout New York Fashion Week, we noticed that several top designers like Cushnie et Ochs and Alexander Wang sent their models down the catwalk decked out in fringe, snap-up shirts, and giant hats—an obvious Western theme.

Aside from the runways, some of our favorite bloggers and street style stars have been photographed interpreting the trend via suede fringe, oversize hats, a bolero here and there, and lots of frayed denim.



To show how to rock the mildly tricky trend and not look like a cowboy, we’ve rounded up 16 outfits that incorporate Western wear. To take it even further, we’ve made the gallery shoppable so you can get in on the look, stat.