How I Manage to Style the Western Fashion Trend Without Looking Like a Cowgirl

After I binge-watched both seasons of Westworld, I knew I had to figure out how to wear the Western trend. The puff sleeves on every single dress captured my attention, and I found myself purchasing only puff sleeve tops for basically the entire summer.

After wearing those fun balloon sleeve tops and dresses for months, I decided to try my hand at more Western-inspired styles, such as wide-brim hats, head-to-toe denim, and pointed toe boots. On their own, they look great, of course. Everyone would compliment on how fashion-forward I looked. It wasn’t until I started smashing all those trends together into one outfit when I realized that I was maybe, possibly starting to look like an actual cowgirl.

Hey, I’m totally into playing dress-up when I’m with my friends in the fashion crowd, but to people who aren’t in the fashion industry, you could easily look like you just stepped off the Westworld set when, really, you’re just embracing the Western wear trend.

Believe it or not, there’s a way to make this fashion trend work for more than just milking cows and bailing hay. The trick? Mix your Western wear with more modern pieces. Give your look an updated touch. I decided to put my styling skills to the test and attempt this trend for everyday wear without looking like a straight-up cowgirl.

Scroll through for five looks embracing the Western wear trend.

Hat: writer’s own | Jacket: Happy X Nature | Pants: Happy X Nature | Top: Princess Polly | Boots: Chinese Laundry

GIMME ALL THE CORDUROY! At first, this set really scared me, but something about the textured corduroy paired with the simple blouse and fun booties really worked. To give even more of a Western vibe, I topped it off with a felt, wide-brim hat in this pink shade that gave this look a fun and modern twist. Overalls: writer’s own | Top: Lulus | Boots: writer’s own | Sunglasses: DIFF Eyewear | Hat: Lack of Color | Purse: Brahmin

This look was probably the most comfortable of the three. I’ve been living in these overalls lately, so when I decided to play around with the Western trend, I knew these needed to be included in one of my looks. The top had puff sleeves that weren’t too puffy, making them much more wearable for everyday. Then I finished this look with a pair of vintage square-toe booties— and this (cow)girl was ready to take on the day.

Dress: Missguided | Boots: Lulus | Belt: Missguided | Hat: Lack of Color

If you asked me, I think this outfit is the most wearable of the looks pictured here. Not only could you wear this dress with pointed-toe booties and a cow print belt—it could also easily be paired with sneakers and a cozy cardigan for a more casual (and less Western) look. This wide-brim hat has a bit more width than your usual wide-brim hat, which intimidated me at first—but I was surprised at how much I loved this hat and have had a hard time taking it off since the first time I put it on!

Dress: Lulus | Boots: Lulus | Hat: Brixton | Purse: Missguided

Okay, now I was ready to take on major puff sleeves, pointed toe cowboy boots, and cow print all at the same time. Somehow, IT WORKED Y’ALL (getting festive with my words now, ha!). With a dress like this, you’d normally expect to just toss it on with a pair of heels and your hair in a nice updo, but I think the addition of the cowboy boots and a baker boy cap really put this look together in a much more casual and wearable way. And let me just say: I have never been more obsessed with a pair of boots. Ever.



Shirt: Missguided | Jeans: Missguided | Shoes: Lulus (similar style) | Hat: Lack of Color | Earrings: GUESS (similar style)

For the grand finale, of course I had to pull out a pink two-piece denim set. I could have totally gone ahead and popped on a regular blue denim set. But in the spirit of being extra, this raspberry set could not have been more perfect (I mean, I also have pink hair, soooo). The wide-brim hat and pointed toe shoes added even more of a Western flair to a look that was originally pretty basic on its own (I know that sounds insane considering it’s BRIGHT PINK, but *shoulder shrug*).