How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Turtleneck

What is it about a turtleneck that makes it so gratifying to wear? Is it the automatic face-framing effect? The opportunity for a nonchalant hair-tuck? The air of chic mid-century intellectualism it bestows? Whatever the reasons, we’re glad the throat-swaddling style is firmly in fashion right now, because it means more options for us, from paper-thin versions perfect for layering to chunky knit sweaters that engulf you chin to thigh.

Also manifold are the ways to style the turtleneck: It can be a practical base underneath a shift or jumper dress, a layer of warmth peeking out under a button-down or crewneck sweater, or a showpiece on its own. To show off a few of these styling moves, I enlisted three coworkers to demonstrate how they would style some of the season’s best turtlenecks, including the wonderfully glitzy DVF version you see above.

In the gallery below, see three convincing arguments for never letting your neck go bare again (well, at least for the next few months).