How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Turtleneck

What is it about a turtleneck that makes it so gratifying to wear? Is it the automatic face-framing effect? The opportunity for a nonchalant hair-tuck? The air of chic mid-century intellectualism it bestows? Whatever the reasons, we’re glad the throat-swaddling style is firmly in fashion right now, because it means more options for us, from paper-thin versions perfect for layering to chunky knit sweaters that engulf you chin to thigh.
Also manifold are the ways to style the turtleneck: It can be a practical base underneath a shift or jumper dress, a layer of warmth peeking out under a button-down or crewneck sweater, or a showpiece on its own. To show off a few of these styling moves, I enlisted three coworkers to demonstrate how they would style some of the season’s best turtlenecks, including the wonderfully glitzy DVF version you see above.
In the gallery below, see three convincing arguments for never letting your neck go bare again (well, at least for the next few months).
"I’m a huge fan of turtlenecks—I’m wearing one as we speak, and I have another week’s worth at home. I wore this particular turtleneck (of the sweater-dress variety) with wide-leg, cropped black pants and my trusty Kenneth Cole white sneakers, which have gotten a ton of airplay this year. (They work with everything and come in several colors!) I’d wear this outfit as easily to work as I would to a weekend brunch—it’s versatile, and chic, and super comfortable."—Bibi Deitz, news editor
Rails Pernille Turtleneck Sweater, $325; at Shopbop
Pants, model's own; similar here
Kam Leather Sneaker, $120; at Kenneth Cole
Socks, model's own; similar here
Photo:
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
"I haven’t worn a turtleneck since elementary school when it was part of the uniform during winter months (#privateschoolprobs), but I’m down with the return of this staple. A thin black turtleneck is a great layering piece to easily extend the life of warm-weather clothes like a camisole or summer dress—especially if you’re like me and still not mentally prepared for cold weather."—Nicole Price, SheKnows campaign manager
Soft Joie Odele Pullover, $75.60 (was $108); at Shopbop
Tank, model's own; similar here
Jeans, model's own; similar here
Boots, model's own; similar here
Earrings, model's own; similar here
Photo:
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
“I love a good turtleneck (mostly because there is nothing chicer than ‘accidental’ turtleneck hair, IMHO). But if I’m being fully honest, I tend to dress like a hobbit so this was a major fashion risk for me, being that it was so form-fitting and also green. I paired it with a simple leather skirt, suede, over-the-knee boots, and a cool belt just to give it a little something extra. Since this DVF number is such a festive, sparkly green, I thought it was a perfect holiday look with a bright red lip. 'Tis the season to be merry!”—Christina Grasso, social media manager
Diane von Furstenberg Tess Metallic Turtleneck Sweater, $268; at Shopbop
Belt, model's own; similar here
Skirt, model's own; similar here
Stretch High-Heel Over-the-Knee Boots, $79.90; at Zara
Photo:
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
