How to Wear Tropical Prints Without Looking Like a Dad on Vacation

2018 might just be the year of the quirky fashion comeback. So far, we’ve witnessed a fanny pack revival, a resurgence in cargo pants, a scrunchie revolution, and even the return of the dad sneaker. The latest trend to get the 2018 treatment: tropical prints. Yes, your dad’s go-to vacation fashion statement is back.
When I first noticed tropical prints cropping up on runways and all over social media, I had some questions. Namely, how the hell am I supposed to wear tropical prints without looking like a dad—or worse, a college frat star trying to be ironic? Is it even possible to make tropical prints look chic?
After some street research, it’s become clear to me that yes, it is possible to make tropical prints look chic, and there are plenty of creative styling options for those willing to give the trend a shot.
You can juxtapose a thrifted Hawaiian shirt with a feminine summer skirt. You can rock a tailored-yet-totally-playful printed jumpsuit. You can even step out in a tropical power suit. There are tons of ways to wear tropical prints without pandering to your dad’s go-to vacation aesthetic. Don’t trust me? Flip through our slideshow.
Here, I run through nine of my favorite ways to elevate tropical prints. All of these looks come straight from street style stars who’ve mastered the art of making even the most unexpected item look irresistibly trendy.
Find a Tropical Printed Set
When it comes to tropical prints, two really is better than one. Find a matching printed set that you can wear from the office to the weekend—and everywhere in-between.
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Dress up a Printed Dress
More prints please! This printed dress gives you a subtle way into the tropical trend.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Layer on Your Tropical
To add some summer fun to your look without putting a tropical print front and center, find a tropical kimono or lightweight jacket to toss on when the weather gets breezy.
Photo:
Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.
Rock the Tropical Power Suit
Casual Friday called, and it's telling you that a tropical suit is exactly what you need to wear to the office this week. The pieces can be worn separately, but we personally love them together.
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
Play with Your Food
Don't have a tropical print on hand? A fruit print will help you embrace the kitschy spirit of the trend without being super literal.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
Wear Statement Pants
Swap our your tropical shirt for some printed pants. Keep the top and shoes neutral so the pants can do all the talking.
Photo:
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.
Opt for Oversized Prints
There's no room for minimalism with this summer's tropical theme. Look for oversized prints, bold colors, and even a pineapple (or two).
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
Elevate Your Tropical Shirt
Take your tropical shirt up a notch with a romantic skirt and pops of pink and red.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Stun in a Must-Have Tropical Jumpsuit
Add a blazer and heels to make this jumpsuit office-ready, or toss on a strappy sandal and statement necklace for a casual date night look.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.