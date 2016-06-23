35 Ways to Wear Tropical Prints—Even if You’re Not on Vacation

Palm fronds, pineapples, super-saturated florals, and flying birds: a good tropical print should whisk you off to a sunny island—even if, in reality, your feet are firmly on a city sidewalk.

The once-goofy Hawaiian shirt is making a major comeback this summer, and for more femme sensibilities, dresses laden with banana leaves and hibiscus are an easy way to feel like you’re on the way to the beach (and hey, maybe their relaxed vacation vibe will rub off on you?)

As for how to wear tropical prints without looking like an overly enthusiastic dad getting off the plane in Bermuda, we’ve rounded up 35 outfit ideas in the gallery ahead.