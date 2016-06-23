StyleCaster
35 Ways to Wear Tropical Prints—Even if You’re Not on Vacation

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

Palm fronds, pineapples, super-saturated florals, and flying birds: a good tropical print should whisk you off to a sunny island—even if, in reality, your feet are firmly on a city sidewalk.

The once-goofy Hawaiian shirt is making a major comeback this summer, and for more femme sensibilities, dresses laden with banana leaves and hibiscus are an easy way to feel like you’re on the way to the beach (and hey, maybe their relaxed vacation vibe will rub off on you?)

As for how to wear tropical prints without looking like an overly enthusiastic dad getting off the plane in Bermuda, we’ve rounded up 35 outfit ideas in the gallery ahead.

1 of 35
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Chriselle Lim

Photo: Lion Hunter

Photo: instagram / @haleboyd
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Guess What Blog

Photo: Living in a Kitten's World

Photo: Prosecco and Plaid

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: instagram / @majawyh

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Nuria Juangran

Photo: Call Me Maddie

Photo: A Girl Named Nydia

Photo: Marilyn's Closet Blog

Photo: Naila in Vogue

Photo: Blondie in the City

Photo: A Girl Named Nydia

Photo: Hustle and Halcyon

Photo: Heart Shaped Rose

Photo: Kari Jane

Photo: Le Trendy Charm

Photo: Tanesha Awasthi

Photo: KB Styled

Photo: A Stylish Side Project

Photo: Grasie Mercedes

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jag Lever

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Ring My Bell

Photo: A Southern Drawl

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: The Quarter Life Closet

