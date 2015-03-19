StyleCaster
30 Ways to Make Gray Your Closet’s New Black

Kristen Bousquet
by
As far as neutral colors go, grey is the closest color to black making it the perfect substitute when you’re tired of wearing the drab shade 24/7 (which—let’s be real—we’re all guilty of.)

Just like black, grey compliments nearly everything you’ve got in your closet from neons to other neutrals, and instantly elevates any type of garment from sweaters to skirts.

To see how you can make grey your new black, click through the slideshow for some inspiration!

1 of 30

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Living in a Shoe

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Style Surgery

Photo: Living in a Shoe

Photo: Tini Tani

Photo: Rosapel's Blog

Photo: Living in a Shoe

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: Dentelle et Fleurs

Photo: Pink Cloud Land

Photo: Want the Fashion

Photo: Kapuczina

Photo: Two Ward

Photo: Trendencies

Photo: Suzii in a Dream World

Photo: Fresh Fizzle

Photo: Lella Victoria

Photo: Anna's Mirror

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: The Fashion Through My Eyes

Photo: Red Reiding Hood

Photo: Timea Timbo

Photo: Lydia Rose

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: The Daileigh

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Just Another

Photo: Mango and Salt

