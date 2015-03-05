How to Wear Army Green Like a Street Style Star

If we picked up any clues from fashion month about what to wear this spring, it’s this: You can never wear too much army green. The spring 2016 shows were brimming with the military shade, including 3.1 Phillip Lim (who styled the color head to toe), and Alexander Wang, who made a perfect slouchy bomber jacket and a matching crop top in army green.

Across fashion week’s streets, bloggers and editors are seemingly obsessed with army green too, using the olive-inspired shade to add a utilitarian touch to their looks. Military green coats add an interesting tone to grey or black basics without making too much of a statement, while camo pants and accessories add a subtle tough-girl touch.

If you too are looking for cool ways to start styling army green into your wardrobe, we’ve got dozens of pictures ahead that you need to see. This is how you wear army green.