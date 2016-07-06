33 Foolproof Ways to Wear Stripes This Summer

Unlike, say, a bell-sleeve off-the-shoulder shirt or a pair of frayed-hem kick-flare jeans, stripes are the kind of trend virtually everyone already has in their wardrobe. Even if you don’t touch color and wouldn’t dream of mixing prints, chances are you have something—anything!—with vertical or horizontal lines.

Especially in summer, when Breton tees, chambray button-ups, and gauzy dresses reign supreme, stripes are an easy default—more interesting than a solid, but easier to mix and match than a floral or tropical print.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 33 ways to wear stripes for summer, whether you’re on a jeans-and-T-shirts kick or you’re looking for an office-friendly pairing for a pinstripe blouse. Really, you can’t go wrong.