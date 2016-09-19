How to Wear the Biggest Jewelry Trend of Spring ’17 Right Now

While mega-hoops and chokers may be ruling your Instagram feed right now, the runways of New York and London are proposing a more eclectic trend that looks poised to become your new go-to accessory for Spring 2017. Statement earrings are in the midst of a major comeback—but think sculptural styles and solo danglers rather than the glitzy chandeliers of seasons past—and thanks to this week’s collections, we now have some good ideas of how to wear them.

At J.W. Anderson, mismatched metal shoulder-grazers added an arty, unexpected touch to easy tank dresses and canvas puffer jackets alike, while at Tibi, single-ear hoops adorned with folded gold petals lent a bit of drama to otherwise minimal, work-friendly looks. Our favorites, however, might have been the Alexander Calder-esque earrings at Proenza Schouler, which were as tiered and bouncy as any of the sculptor’s famous mobiles. Pair them with a crewneck sweatshirt or striped, brightly-colored top, and your outfit is as good as made.

In the gallery, see the best statement earrings from Fashion Week so far, and shop 16 styles you can snag without the wait.