How to Wear the Biggest Jewelry Trend of Spring ’17 Right Now

While mega-hoops and chokers may be ruling your Instagram feed right now, the runways of New York and London are proposing a more eclectic trend that looks poised to become your new go-to accessory for Spring 2017. Statement earrings are in the midst of a major comeback—but think sculptural styles and solo danglers rather than the glitzy chandeliers of seasons past—and thanks to this week’s collections, we now have some good ideas of how to wear them.

At J.W. Anderson, mismatched metal shoulder-grazers added an arty, unexpected touch to easy tank dresses and canvas puffer jackets alike, while at Tibi, single-ear hoops adorned with folded gold petals lent a bit of drama to otherwise minimal, work-friendly looks. Our favorites, however, might have been the Alexander Calder-esque earrings at Proenza Schouler, which were as tiered and bouncy as any of the sculptor’s famous mobiles. Pair them with a crewneck sweatshirt or striped, brightly-colored top, and your outfit is as good as made.

In the gallery, see the best statement earrings from Fashion Week so far, and shop 16 styles you can snag without the wait.

J.W. Anderson Spring/Summer 2017
J.W. Anderson Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta Impatiens Flower Drop Clip-On Earrings, $540; at Matches Fashion

Dangling Pearl and Cord Earrings, $15.90; at Zara

Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2017
Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

Marni Beaded Drop Earrings, $500; at Moda Operandi

Resin Ball and Disc Drop, $28; at

Tibi Spring/Summer 2017
Tibi Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

Break the Ice Jewel Ear Cuff, $20; at Nasty Gal

Mineral Hoop Earring, $110; at Dinosaur Designs

Delpozo Spring/Summer 2017
Delpozo Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

Cherry Hoop Earring, $260; at Double Disco

Les Bonbons Shimmer Earrings, $325; at Fivestory

Rodarte Spring/Summer 2017
Rodarte Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

Nest Faceted Horn Drop Earrings, $95; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Mercedes Salazar Fiesta Rojo Earrings, $212.50; at Cooperativa

Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2017
Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

Cannes Drops, $42; at Baublebar

Halo and Co Rococo Earrings, $326; at Kabiri

Creatures of the Wind Spring/Summer 2017
Creatures of the Wind Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

Virgo Earring, $445; at Dannijo

Dahlia Drop Earrings, $58; at J.Crew

J.Crew Spring/Summer 2017
J.Crew Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

Justine Clenquet Sasha Earring, $80; at Opening Ceremony

Robin Mollicone Double Hoop Earring, $470; at Need Supply Co.

