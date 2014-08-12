How To Wear a Sports Jersey Like a Street Style Star

Tom Ford sent sequined versions down the runway, Rihanna never seems to take hers off, and street style stars are huge fans—yes, we’re talking about sports jerseys. No longer confined to basketball courts, this sporty statement piece is having a major fashion moment—and it’s time to get involved.

We love this look for the dog days of summer, when it’s simply too hot to think about putting together a full-on look and you just want to slip into something light and be done with it. If that sounds like a situation you’ve been in (and haven’t we all) the sports jersey should absolutely become a go-to for you.

Lucky for us all, street style stars have mastered the art of making sports jerseys look polished and downright chic. Here, five rules for pulling off the style like a few of our favorite style setters.

1. Wear it like a dress.

Some of the biggest street stars around are wearing oversized sports jerseys as dresses. Part sexy, part sporty (they don’t wear them like tight body-con dresses, but rather boxy and oversized), we love this look for a casual first date, when you want to show off a little, but not too much.

2. Play with proportions.

Look for cool sports jerseys that play with proportions (like long in the back and short in the front) to give the look a fun, fashion forward spin. Then rock the top with cut-offs or jeans.

3. Layer it over a longer dress or skirt.

Want to transform your oversized jersey into something more than a mini-dress? We love the idea of wearing it over a longer piece, and letting that piece peek out just a bit.

4. Keep the color palette and accessories simple.

Keep the color palette of your outfit simple when wearing a sports jersey—you’ll notice that most street style stars are either wearing a combination of primary colors or keeping their outfit to black and white. In the same vein, don’t go overboard with accessories.

5. And above all else, don’t be afraid to dress it up.

Sports jerseys scream casual, which is why it is so fun to switch things up and dress them up with ladylike high heels and a killer statement bag.