It Can Be Done: 7 Ways To Pull Off Socks and Heels This Winter

There are a few so-called fashion rules that we’d like to officially retire. They include: you can’t wear brown with black (false), you can’t wear white after Labor Day (also untrue), and that you simply musn’t wear socks with heels. Some of the most stylish ladies we know regularly rock this look (not least of which is Solange Knowles), and it’s really not as unachievable as it might seem.

It’s certainly not a combo for the faint of heart; it takes a certain kind of gusto and quirkiness to pull it off. If you’re the type who wears patent black pumps every day to work, then this is probably not the look for you. But if you’re feeling adventurous and particularly style-minded, read on to see 7 ways you can pull of socks with heels once the temperatures drop.

1. Wear socks with ankle strap pumps and skinnies.



This choice is one that sartorially conjures a playful, innocent schoolgirl look—but without the cheesiness and somewhat creepy infantilism. It’s a grownup and sexy version of a look most women recall rocking from the time they were very small: a white sock with a single-buckle slip-on shoe. We love the inclusion here of ruffles on the ankle of the sock; wear it with a skinny pant and an oversize sweater to complete the effect.

2. Rock classic black heels and a pencil.

For a dressier version of the look that’s appropriate for everything from work to going out at night, rock a light-colored sock with a classic black pump. Pick your favorite, whether it’s a patent black stiletto or a platform with a chunkier heel, and contrast the shoe with a white or pastel stocking. A midi-length pencil, which hits just below the knee, works best.

3. Wear dark under bright.

For a more daring and alternative take on the trend that switches , wear a dark sock with a neon shoe. This choice especially stands out when paired with a lighter-colored dress on top (as seen above). It will definitely encourage onlookers to do a double-take, in the best possible way.

4. Button up.

For the most chic varietal of the generally playful trend, top off the sock-and-heel pairing with super structured, buttoned-up staples. We love how this gal topped off white socks and a pair of avant-garde pumps with a classic chambray and navy chinos. It’s clear what she considers the keystone of her outfit to be; the top and bottoms serve as accessories in this case.

5. Make an unabashed nod to athleticism.

This is a look that says you’ve run out of cares to give and that, just maybe, it’s laundry day—and yet it’s still kind of intriguing. If you’re brave enough to rock a Nike or Adidas logo over your strappy sandals, then more power to you. You’ll likely be able to pull it off just by trying it.

6. Black on black.

If contrast just isn’t your game, try a pair of black socks under a black pump. This works best if the pump has some kind of metallic elements—like the Valentino rockstuds above, which have silver studs along the edges—and if you have at least one other piece in your outfit that makes a bold color statement.

7. Try a patterned sock (and shoe!)

Try grabbing a pair of socks and teaming them with your favorite platform sandals. Newbies should start small—maybe a solid sock with a printed sandal—but if you’re daring, try a patterned sock, like argyle as seen above.