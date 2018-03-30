How to Wear Sneakers to Work: 20 Ways to Pull It Off

What’s the dream office dress code? Whatever you want on top, plus sneakers on the bottom, IMHO. To hell with heels, stilettos or otherwise. For a long time, sneakers were only worn on the commute or the weekend, but now they’ve taken over fashion week, street style and even the conference room. That’s in large part because sneakers have gotten a major upgrade in recent years and are more likely to be found in neutral, sleek colors, or bursting with fun glitter.

But how do you wear sneakers to work and actually pull it off? That’s the question.

Of course, not all offices approve of sneakers in their dress code, but when paired with a nice dress or pant suit, a sneaker can be completely transformed. We found 20 office-approved outfit ideas that you can wear from your commute, to meetings, or to post-work drinks. Hello, versatility!

Click through the slideshow ahead and get styling inspiration for what to wear with your chic sneaks.

A version of this article was originally published in September 2017.