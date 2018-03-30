StyleCaster
How to Wear Sneakers to Work: 20 Ways to Pull It Off

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

What’s the dream office dress code? Whatever you want on top, plus sneakers on the bottom, IMHO. To hell with heels, stilettos or otherwise. For a long time, sneakers were only worn on the commute or the weekend, but now they’ve taken over fashion week, street style and even the conference room. That’s in large part because sneakers have gotten a major upgrade in recent years and are more likely to be found in neutral, sleek colors, or bursting with fun glitter.

But how do you wear sneakers to work and actually pull it off? That’s the question.

MORE: 24 of the Coolest Pairs of High-Top Sneakers to Shop Now

Of course, not all offices approve of sneakers in their dress code, but when paired with a nice dress or pant suit, a sneaker can be completely transformed. We found 20 office-approved outfit ideas that you can wear from your commute, to meetings, or to post-work drinks. Hello, versatility!

MORE: These Good-Looking Sneakers Will Definitely Motivate You to Work Out

Click through the slideshow ahead and get styling inspiration for what to wear with your chic sneaks.

A version of this article was originally published in September 2017.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With Casual Work Pants & a Blazer
With a Matching Blazer
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Pleated Skirt
With a Pleated Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Leather Jacket
With a Leather Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Bright Suit
With a Bright Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With Pinstripes
With Pinstripes

As seen on Jacey of Damsel in Dior.

Photo: Damsel in Dior
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With Bright Colors
With Bright Colors
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With Striped Pants
With Striped Pants

As seen on Mary of Happily Grey.

Photo: Happily Grey
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Powerful Pantsuit
With a Powerful Pantsuit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With Jeans—And Lots of Blue
With Jeans—And Lots of Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Colorful Maxi Skirt
With a Colorful Maxi Skirt

As seen onCourtney Quinn of Color Me Courtney.

Photo: Color Me Courtney
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With Stylish Bell Bottoms
With Stylish Bell Bottoms
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Long, Striped Dress
With a Long, Striped Dress
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With Cropped Pants
With Cropped Pants
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Summer Dress
With a Summer Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Monochromatic Ensemble
With a Monochromatic Ensemble
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With Mixed Prints & Textures
With Mixed Prints and Textures
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Striped Pantsuit
With a Striped Pantsuit

As seen on Alexandra (Lex) Dieck of Lexicon of Style.

Photo: Lexicon of Style
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Trench Coat
With a Trench Coat

As seen on Sazan.

Photo: Sazan
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Graphic Tee & Pantsuit
With a Graphic Tee and Pantsuit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work | With a Varsity Jacket
With a Varsity Jacket
Photo: Getty Images

