The Street Style Guide to Wearing a Slogan Tee

Fashion is at peak slogan right now–with luxury labels like Gucci, Balenciaga, Kenzo and Vetements selling T-shirts like hot cakes. On the recent Fall 2016 runways, designers reinvented the tee: some with their logos, others by injecting an unexpected dose of humor. Vetements did it first with their knocked-off-to-the-ends-of-earth DHL tee, and again by embellishing tees and sweatshirts with sayings like “May the bridges I burn light the way.” Fashion is cyclical after all, and the graphic tees of the early 2000s seem to be making a comeback.

Luckily, the look can be replicated easily. And you don’t have to spend a lot to get it either—start by perusing eBay or Etsy for cheap vintage tees.

And any t-shirt can be ironic–it’s all in how you style it. Take, for example, a Nike tee worn with stiletto heels, a faded tourist t-shirt that looks like it was stolen from your dad’s closet paired with a chic pair of cut-offs, or even a heavy metal band tee worn with a full skirt. Want more inspiration? Click through the gallery above to see how 21 street style stars take on the trend.