How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Classic Slip Dress

Acknowledging that we can’t all look exactly like Kate Moss circa-1993, the question of how to wear a slip dress has been top of our minds this season. The slinky, super-simple silhouette is one of the many ’90s trends that’s dominating fashion right now (see also: chokers, brown lipstick, logo-happy American sportswear), and while the fact that it’s a few steps away from straight-up lingerie is part of its appeal, it can also make it a liiiittle challenging to style for everyday wear.

So, to demonstrate a few ways to wear the slip dress in the real world—i.e., when you’re not a) on the runway or b) #styledbymonicarose—we enlisted three STYLECASTER editors with different tastes, body types and heights (5’2, 5’8, and 6’0) to take trend and make it their own using pieces from their own closets. Ahead, get inspired with three different ideas for layering and accessorizing the slip, and shop some of our favorite styles on the market right now.