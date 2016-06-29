How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Classic Slip Dress

Acknowledging that we can’t all look exactly like Kate Moss circa-1993, the question of how to wear a slip dress has been top of our minds this season. The slinky, super-simple silhouette is one of the many ’90s trends that’s dominating fashion right now (see also: chokers, brown lipstick, logo-happy American sportswear), and while the fact that it’s a few steps away from straight-up lingerie is part of its appeal, it can also make it a liiiittle challenging to style for everyday wear.
So, to demonstrate a few ways to wear the slip dress in the real world—i.e., when you’re not a) on the runway or b) #styledbymonicarose—we enlisted three STYLECASTER editors with different tastes, body types and heights (5’2, 5’8, and 6’0) to take trend and make it their own using pieces from their own closets. Ahead, get inspired with three different ideas for layering and accessorizing the slip, and shop some of our favorite styles on the market right now.
Lauren Caruso, Beauty Director
"I generally don’t like to show too much skin, and this AYR slip dress has a V-neck and slits on both sides, so I layered a Gap tee underneath the dress and repurposed the belt as a choker. Plus, white sneakers go with everything."
The Niche Dress, $350; at AYR
Photo:
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/STYLECASTER
Lauren Caruso, Beauty Director
Photo:
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/STYLECASTER
T by Alexander Wang Slip Dress, $198; at Shopbop
Leah Faye Cooper, Editorial Producer
"Given that this dress is very short (and, to be real, is way more slip than dress), I added a denim jacket to tone it down a bit, and opted for white canvas sneakers. You would’t catch me in this at the office or a family function, but for brunch, weekend errand-running, and casual outdoor get-togethers, it’d be in heavy rotation."
Adelle Dress, $198; at Reformation
Photo:
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/STYLECASTER
Leah Faye Cooper, Editorial Producer
Photo:
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/STYLECASTER
Hammered Satin Slip Dress, $36; at ASOS
Pleated Floral Slip Dress, $60; at Topshop
Claudia Slip Dress, $215; at Trois
Lace Trim Slip Dress, $29.99; at Express
Hilary George-Parkin, Fashion Editor
"I love the simplicity of a slip dress—on weekends, I'd totally wear this alone with some slides and be out the door in five—but adding an open button-down with impractically long sleeves (my fave!) and a chunky silver choker does make it feel like more of an outfit. Opting for some semblance of heels also helps keep the whole look from slipping into pajama territory."
Catriona Dress, $75; at Aritzia
Photo:
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/STYLECASTER
Hilary George-Parkin, Fashion Editor
Photo:
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/STYLECASTER
Alter Tall Color Block Strappy Midi Cami Slip Dress, $55; at ASOS
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo V-Neck Satin Slipdress, $153.98; at Nordstrom