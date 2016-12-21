25 Different Ways to Wear Denim Skinnies This Season

Nowadays, just about everybody has a pair of skinnies hanging in their closet. They’re versatile, they’re cool, they’re easy to find at every price point. But it’s easy to get stuck in a fashion rut, and just about everybody has also pondered how to wear skinny jeans in a fresh new way every day. There’s only so many ankle boot-and-sweater combos a girl can take.

Whether styling beat-up skinnies with a pair of unexpectedly dressy shoes, or choosing a pair with cool details like zippers, rips, or cuffs, we’ve sifted through an array of photos to find 25 cool new combos of what to wear with skinny jeans.