How to Wear Shorts During Fall, According to 20 Fashion Bloggers

How to Wear Shorts During Fall, According to 20 Fashion Bloggers

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

The quintessential model-off-duty look, shorts during cold weather may not seem to make a ton of sense, but we do it anyway. You know, for fashion.

Especially considering the fact that some of the best sales on summer staples like shorts happen in late August and early September, it only makes sense that we want to buy them and immediately put them to use. Plus, when styled well, shorts during fall and winter look totally seasonally appropriate, so definitely don’t pack yours away after Labor Day because you’ll be missing out.

And don’t worry, there are ways to wear shorts during cold weather that will keep you warm, comfortable, and impossibly chic. Paired with chunky sweaters, blazers, over-the-knee boots, and tights, shorts can be a staple during any season.

Get inspired by the street style looks ahead and get ready to break out your favorite pair of shorts on the next cool fall day.

Pair With a Cozy Sweater
Photo: Dulceida
Over-the-Knee Boots
Photo: Brunette Braid
Overalls Are In
Photo: Fashion Agony
Canadian Tuxedo
Photo: Venka Vision
Sheer Tights
Photo: Andy Sparkles
Combat Boots
Photo: The Sense
Bold Denim
Photo: Street Style Seconds
All Leather
Photo: Ohh Couture
Spunky Patterns
Photo: Closet Candy
Cool and Casual
Photo: The Fashion Cuisine
Barely There
Photo: Hapa Time
High Waisted
Photo: Someone Like You
Almost a Skirt
Photo: Kolorowa Dusza
Half Tucked
Photo: Skinny Budha
Statement Scarf
Photo: Red Reiding Hood
Tiny Polka Dots
Photo: A Clothes Horse
Cutoffs
Photo: Style Du Monde
Black on Black
Photo: Le Blog de Betty
Animal Print
Photo: Styling My Life
Cropped Turtleneck
Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

