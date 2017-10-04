29 Non-Cheesy, Sophisticated Ways to Wear Sequins

When I say sequins, what do you think of? Prom, your niece’s 5th birthday party, or your great aunt Cheryl’s holiday blazer with shoulder pads from the 80’s? We get it—sequins have gotten a bad rap (and mostly for good reason), but things are changing! Sequins are back and trendier than ever. One of our favorite runway trends from this year were sequins. We saw designers turn the bold statement into cool-girl designer duds and must-have outfit embellishments.

Can you wear sequins to the office? Sure! We’ve found the perfect sequin pencil skirt that will command the attention in the conference room and at post-work happy hour. We also found a handful of sequin tops, jackets, and dresses that you won’t be able to live without this fall.

So shake off your bad feelings about sequins, because we’re all in and loving every minute of the new, sophisticated way to wear sequins. Click through the slideshow to shop our favorite sequin pieces now.