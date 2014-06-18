How to Wear Sequins and Look Cool: 35 Must-See Outfits

Between glitzy grandmas, pageant queens, Vegas bachelorette parties, and the 1980s, sequins often get a lousy reputation. Sure, they’re shiny and jazzy, but they don’t have to be tacky. In fact, sequins can look extremely chic when styled in a modern way.

On runways, designers such as Chanel and Naeem Khan incorporated the shimmery accents into their the Fall 2014 collections, and—aside from high fashion—sequins have made their way onto street style stars and our favorite fashion bloggers.

The big thing to remember when it comes to sequins: Keep your silhouettes chic, such as an embellished full midi skirt, a cropped jacket, or a classic T-shirt.

To prove how chic shine can be, we’ve rounded up 35 ways to wear sequins right now. And don’t be so hard on your glitzy grandma—you might be asking her to borrow a piece or two when you’re done reading this!