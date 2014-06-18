StyleCaster
How to Wear Sequins and Look Cool: 35 Must-See Outfits

Kristen Bousquet
by
Between glitzy grandmas, pageant queens, Vegas bachelorette parties, and the 1980s, sequins often get a lousy reputation. Sure, they’re shiny and jazzy, but they don’t have to be tacky. In fact, sequins can look extremely chic when styled in a modern way.

On runways, designers such as Chanel and Naeem Khan incorporated the shimmery accents into their the Fall 2014 collections, and—aside from high fashion—sequins have made their way onto street style stars and our favorite fashion bloggers.

The big thing to remember when it comes to sequins: Keep your silhouettes chic, such as an embellished full midi skirt, a cropped jacket, or a classic T-shirt.

To prove how chic shine can be, we’ve rounded  up 35 ways to wear sequins right now. And don’t be so hard on your glitzy grandma—you might be asking her to borrow a piece or two when you’re done reading this!

Photo/Dulceida

Photo/Song of Style 

Photo: Fashion Squad

Photo/Le Blog de Betty

Photo/A Love is Blind

Photo/Oh My Vogue

Photo/Pink Peonies

Photo/Kenzas

Photo/Dulceida

Photo/Native Fox

Photo/The Blonde Salad

Photo/Pink Peonies

Photo/Song of Style 

Photo/A Love is Blind

Photo/Fake Leather

Photo/Le Blog de Betty

Photo/Olivia Taylor

Photo/Ready Two Wear

Photo/Song of Style 

Photo/Thassia

Photo/Seams for a Desire

Photo/Pauline

Photo/Millie Mackintosh

Photo/Girl With Curves

Photo/Cara Loren

Photo/APB

Photo/Flirting with Fashion

Photo/Lucitisima

Photo/Pale Division

Photo/Ring My Bell

Photo/Thassia

Photo: HICK DUARTE

Photo/The Little Magpie

Photo/The Blonde Salad

Photo/To Vogue or Bust

Photo/The Daleigh

Photo: Picasa

Photo/Native Fox

