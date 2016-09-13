10 Incredibly Chic Ways to Wear Sculptural Jewelry This Fall

Navigating the jewelry trend cycle can be tricky. Even though luxe pieces are meant to carry through the seasons with class and versatility, it’s rare you’ll cross high-end rings or bracelets that aren’t obviously “of a seasonal moment.”

It’s precisely this reason why sculptural jewelry has become an ideal. On the bling spectrum, sculptural jewelry is comfortably in the middle of the other two extremes of minimal jewelry and statement jewelry. In general, sculptural pieces are easily wearable, modern, and graphic—expect sleek structured geometric shapes that are neither too subtle nor too loud. It’s jewelry you can throw on last-minute for a more polished look, or layer over other jewelry to punctuate an already put-together outfit.

To get you acquainted with this timeless jewelry trend, click ahead for the ring and bracelet stylings to copy now—along with the new sculptural pieces to snag from the David Yurman Pure Form collection. Get your fingers and wrists ready for some major arm candy inspiration.