StyleCaster
Share

10 Incredibly Chic Ways to Wear Sculptural Jewelry This Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster
Post sponsored by

10 Incredibly Chic Ways to Wear Sculptural Jewelry This Fall

by
10 Incredibly Chic Ways to Wear Sculptural Jewelry This Fall
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Navigating the jewelry trend cycle can be tricky. Even though luxe pieces are meant to carry through the seasons with class and versatility, it’s rare you’ll cross high-end rings or bracelets that aren’t obviously “of a seasonal moment.”

It’s precisely this reason why sculptural jewelry has become an ideal. On the bling spectrum, sculptural jewelry is comfortably in the middle of the other two extremes of minimal jewelry and statement jewelry. In general, sculptural pieces are easily wearable, modern, and graphic—expect sleek structured geometric shapes that are neither too subtle nor too loud. It’s jewelry you can throw on last-minute for a more polished look, or layer over other jewelry to punctuate an already put-together outfit.

To get you acquainted with this timeless jewelry trend, click ahead for the ring and bracelet stylings to copy now—along with the new sculptural pieces to snag from the David Yurman Pure Form collection. Get your fingers and wrists ready for some major arm candy inspiration.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
The Solo Bracelet
The Solo Bracelet

Get to know the one-and-done maneuver: wear a large statement cuff by itself to easily dress up a naked wrist.

Photo: Getty Images
All in the Family
All in the Family

A fool-proof way to match all your sculptural jewelry is to keep all your metals within the same color family. Gold on gold on gold is, well, a golden look.

Photo: Getty Images
Double the Wrist Party
Double the Wrist Party

Wear a watch by itself on one wrist and a major stack on the other wrist for a balancing act that works.

Photo: Getty Images
Keep it Minimal
Keep it Minimal

If an outfit calls for simplicity, ease up on the finger bling as well. Here, one or two simple rings do the trick.

Photo: Getty Images
Down the Line
Down the Line

Perhaps the easiest way to pack a (jewelry) punch is to wear the same ring on every finger. It's the no-fuss way to add uniformity to your hand.

Photo: Getty Images

Add a Watch

If you're unsure about how to layer sculptural bracelets, incorporate a watch into the stack. A timepiece effectively adds texture.

Photo: Getty Images
Mix Materials
Mix Materials

Don't be shy about piling on different materials of jewelry—it may seem random but the key to effortlessness is confidence and intention.

Photo: Getty Images
Mix Metals, Too
Mix Metals, Too

Go ahead and experiment with precious metals, beads, twisted chains and other textures.

Photo: Getty Images
Stack Delicate Bangles
Stack Delicate Bangles

Unsure about how to start a bracelet stack? Take it slow with two or three similarly-shaped bangles of varying thickness.

Photo: Getty Images
Coordinate the Bag
Coordinate the Bag

Make your accessories matchy-matchy by styling silver jewelry with a silver purse.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Street Style Hair Inspo From Across the World

The Best Street Style Hair Inspo From Across the World
  • The Solo Bracelet
  • All in the Family
  • Double the Wrist Party
  • Keep it Minimal
  • Down the Line
  • Mix Materials
  • Mix Metals, Too
  • Stack Delicate Bangles
  • Coordinate the Bag
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share