10 Incredibly Chic Ways to Wear Sculptural Jewelry This Fall

Navigating the jewelry trend cycle can be tricky. Even though luxe pieces are meant to carry through the seasons with class and versatility, it’s rare you’ll cross high-end rings or bracelets that aren’t obviously “of a seasonal moment.”
It’s precisely this reason why sculptural jewelry has become an ideal. On the bling spectrum, sculptural jewelry is comfortably in the middle of the other two extremes of minimal jewelry and statement jewelry. In general, sculptural pieces are easily wearable, modern, and graphic—expect sleek structured geometric shapes that are neither too subtle nor too loud. It’s jewelry you can throw on last-minute for a more polished look, or layer over other jewelry to punctuate an already put-together outfit.
To get you acquainted with this timeless jewelry trend, click ahead for the ring and bracelet stylings to copy now—along with the new sculptural pieces to snag from the David Yurman Pure Form collection. Get your fingers and wrists ready for some major arm candy inspiration.
The Solo Bracelet
Get to know the one-and-done maneuver: wear a large statement cuff by itself to easily dress up a naked wrist.
Photo:
Getty Images
All in the Family
A fool-proof way to match all your sculptural jewelry is to keep all your metals within the same color family. Gold on gold on gold is, well, a golden look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Double the Wrist Party
Wear a watch by itself on one wrist and a major stack on the other wrist for a balancing act that works.
Photo:
Getty Images
Keep it Minimal
If an outfit calls for simplicity, ease up on the finger bling as well. Here, one or two simple rings do the trick.
Photo:
Getty Images
Down the Line
Perhaps the easiest way to pack a (jewelry) punch is to wear the same ring on every finger. It's the no-fuss way to add uniformity to your hand.
Photo:
Getty Images
Add a Watch
If you're unsure about how to layer sculptural bracelets, incorporate a watch into the stack. A timepiece effectively adds texture.
Photo:
Getty Images
Mix Materials
Don't be shy about piling on different materials of jewelry—it may seem random but the key to effortlessness is confidence and intention.
Photo:
Getty Images
Mix Metals, Too
Go ahead and experiment with precious metals, beads, twisted chains and other textures.
Photo:
Getty Images
Stack Delicate Bangles
Unsure about how to start a bracelet stack? Take it slow with two or three similarly-shaped bangles of varying thickness.
Photo:
Getty Images
Coordinate the Bag
Make your accessories matchy-matchy by styling silver jewelry with a silver purse.
Photo:
Getty Images