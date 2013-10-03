StyleCaster
12 Ways To Wear Ripped Jeans This Season (And Still Look Totally Chic)

12 Ways To Wear Ripped Jeans This Season (And Still Look Totally Chic)

12 Ways To Wear Ripped Jeans This Season (And Still Look Totally Chic)
Now that it’s fall, we’re constantly looking for outfit ideas that are totally stylish yet highly comfortable, and there’s better staple item than a great pair of jeans. However, it’s no secret that pretty much every other gal on the street is also wearing jeans, so sometimes we need a way to stand out. Enter the ripped jeans!

Once considered super-sloppy and decidedly inappropriate for most occasions, it seems torn-up denim has taken a turn, as it’s not only prevalent among the style set, but also de rigeur, as evidenced by a variety of bloggers and street style stars who rocked ripped jeans to chic events like Fashion Week.

The trick to making ripped jeans look pulled together and not too Guns ‘N Roses? Pair ’em with basic staples, such as a silk blouse, a great pair of stilettos, a utility jacket, or a menswear-style overcoat.

Whether you prefer a pair of skinnys with two slits at the knee, or a slouchy boyfriend jean that’s torn up all over, we’ve highlighted 12 cool ways to wear ripped jeans this fall and still look chic.

Click through the gallery see how super-stylish gals style their ripped jeans! 

Blogger Columbine Smille rocking Acne's "It" ripped jeans. These are so easy to DIY—all you need to do it cut the bottoms off a pair of wide-lgged jeans and make small slits all over with a razor.

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

We love the look of super-skinny jeans paired with dressier staples like stiletto booties and a fur coat.

Photo: We the People Style

Proof that even the most majorly torn pair of jeans can look chic when styled correctly! 

Photo via Pinterest

Double denim + rips + zebra = perfection. 

Photo vai Stockholm Street Style

Her ripped jeans toughen up an all-white outfit in a totally perfect way. 

Photo via Pinterest

Huge rips work when paried with a chic overcoat, a statement heel, and plenty of wrist swag. 

Photo via Pinterest

Try wearing your ripped jeans with casual staples like a tee and a utility jacket, then add on a pair of swanky shoes. 

Photo via Sincerely Jules

These just-ripped-enough jeans anchor a perfect fall outfit comprised of a sweater, moto jacket, velvet loafers, and an amazing statement bag.

Photo via Pinterest

She's ready for fall in her ripped blue jeans, overcoat, and beanie.

Photo via Imaxtree

Subtly torn jeans—these are more distressed than ripped—can make ladylike staples look that much cooler.

Photo via Cherry Blossom Girl

Sometimes one small tear is all you need.

Photo via Obaz

