12 Ways To Wear Ripped Jeans This Season (And Still Look Totally Chic)

Now that it’s fall, we’re constantly looking for outfit ideas that are totally stylish yet highly comfortable, and there’s better staple item than a great pair of jeans. However, it’s no secret that pretty much every other gal on the street is also wearing jeans, so sometimes we need a way to stand out. Enter the ripped jeans!

Once considered super-sloppy and decidedly inappropriate for most occasions, it seems torn-up denim has taken a turn, as it’s not only prevalent among the style set, but also de rigeur, as evidenced by a variety of bloggers and street style stars who rocked ripped jeans to chic events like Fashion Week.

The trick to making ripped jeans look pulled together and not too Guns ‘N Roses? Pair ’em with basic staples, such as a silk blouse, a great pair of stilettos, a utility jacket, or a menswear-style overcoat.

Whether you prefer a pair of skinnys with two slits at the knee, or a slouchy boyfriend jean that’s torn up all over, we’ve highlighted 12 cool ways to wear ripped jeans this fall and still look chic.