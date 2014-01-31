30 Stylish Ways To Wear The Color Red

Incorporating bright colors, especially red, into your wardrobe is definitely no easy task. But if Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Rihanna are doing it, we seriously want to participate!

MORE: 60 Stylish Ways To Wear a Basic Pair of Blue Jeans



But since we aren’t lucky enough to have stylists, we have to take on this task ourselves. Don’t ever think you’re the only one tearing apart your closet trying to figure it out because we totally feel the same. It’s hard to wear just the right amount avoiding looking like a clown or just looking plain boring.

No fear!We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fashionistas that have perfectly sported fierce red into their outfits to show you how it’s done. Grab your notebook and start taking notes!