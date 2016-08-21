StyleCaster
Share

How to Wear the Print That’s About to Come Back Into Heavy Rotation

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Wear the Print That’s About to Come Back Into Heavy Rotation

by
How to Wear the Print That’s About to Come Back Into Heavy Rotation
32 Start slideshow
Photo: Let's Wear Black

Like stripes or florals, polka dots never really go out of style—but there are those times when everything in stores seems to be a little bit more spotted. Right now, we’re on the cusp of one of those waves—especially if designers had anything to say about it at the Fall 2016 shows.

MORE: 50 End-of-Summer Sandals You Won’t Believe Are Under $50

At Marc Jacobs and MSGM, polka dots came oversized and mismatched, in monochromatic black-and-white mixed with the occasional pop of red. At Edun, they were multicolored and scattered on navy silk, whereas Saint Laurent went full-tilt ’80s, showing spotted skirts with ruffles and bubble hems.

IRL, though, the easiest way to wear the print this season is a simple summer dress, layered with a leather jacket when the weather permits. A polka-dot neck scarf also adds a vintage-y vibe to a denim dress or off-the-shoulder top—and of course, it’s still bathing suit season, so you can’t lose with a retro-style high-waist bikini.

Ahead, see 16 ways to wear polka dots, plus the best pieces to shop right now.

MORE: 21 Ways to Wear a Scarf in the Summer and Not Look Insane

0 Thoughts?
1 of 32

Photo: Style Me Grasie

Lin Flic Silk Dress, $308; at All Saints

Photo: Into Your Closet

The Valentina Dress, $180; at Réalisation

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Polka Dot Pants, $67 (was $84); at Genuine People

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

BP Polka Dot Bandana, $15; at Nordstrom

Photo: Brooke Testoni

Slim Fit Polka Dot Portofino Shirt, $59.90; at Express

Photo: Economy Of Style

Ichi Polka Dot Shorts, $64.99; at La Redoute

Photo: Fake Leather

Polka Dot Top, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Gisella Francisca

Love Moschino Loose Fit Polka Dot Top, $442.19; at Farfetch

Photo: Luziehtan

Marie Meili Katana Curves Polka Dot Bikini Top, $19.50; at ASOS

Marie Meili Katana Curves Polka Dot Bikini Bottoms, $19.50; at ASOS

Photo: Style Is Alive

Brielle Polka Dot Dress, $58; at Nasty Gal

Photo: The Fashion Eaters

Spot Cold Shoulder Mini Dress, $92; at Topshop

Photo: The Fashion Flite

Colette D'Orsay Pumps, $139.99; at J.Crew

Photo: This Time Tomorrow

Ari Ruched Drawstring Skirt, $350; at Veronica Beard

Photo: Skinny Hipster

Polka Dot Turban Hairband, $12.90; at Zara

Photo: Let's Wear Black

Polka Dot Print Blouse, $29.99 (was $45.99); at Mango

Photo: Moj In Touch

Chloe Polka Dot Babydoll Dress, $2,995; at Kirna Zabete

Next slideshow starts in 10s

101 Inspiring Images from Fall's Best Fashion Campaigns

101 Inspiring Images from Fall's Best Fashion Campaigns
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share