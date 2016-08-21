How to Wear the Print That’s About to Come Back Into Heavy Rotation

Like stripes or florals, polka dots never really go out of style—but there are those times when everything in stores seems to be a little bit more spotted. Right now, we’re on the cusp of one of those waves—especially if designers had anything to say about it at the Fall 2016 shows.
At Marc Jacobs and MSGM, polka dots came oversized and mismatched, in monochromatic black-and-white mixed with the occasional pop of red. At Edun, they were multicolored and scattered on navy silk, whereas Saint Laurent went full-tilt ’80s, showing spotted skirts with ruffles and bubble hems.
IRL, though, the easiest way to wear the print this season is a simple summer dress, layered with a leather jacket when the weather permits. A polka-dot neck scarf also adds a vintage-y vibe to a denim dress or off-the-shoulder top—and of course, it’s still bathing suit season, so you can’t lose with a retro-style high-waist bikini.
Ahead, see 16 ways to wear polka dots, plus the best pieces to shop right now.