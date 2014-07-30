StyleCaster
30 Modern Ways to Pull Off Polka Dots

Kristen Bousquet
by
Quick: Think back to the outfits your mom picked out for you as a kid. If you’re anything like us, the odds of you envisioning some type of getup covered in polka dots are fairly large. Despite the pattern having a reputation for being somewhat twee or overly retro, there are ways to wear the trend without looking like a child (or a Minnie Mouse impersonator.)

The trick to pulling off polka dots and looking like an adult?  Keep those dots fairly small, or—if you favor large round circles—keep the rest of your outfits minimal.

To show you how it’s done, we’ve gathered 30 bloggers and street style stars who each put their own unique—and chic—spin on the classic pattern.

Flip through the slideshow above, and let us know: What’s your favorite way to wear polka dots? 

1 of 30

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Cupcakes and Cashmere

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Altantic Pacific

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Ring My Bell

Photo: Cruel/Thing

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: The Daleigh

Photo: Addicted 2 Etsy

Photo: Trendy Taste

Photo: Bows and Sequins

Photo: Trop Rogue

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: The Daleigh

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Lust for Life

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Ready Two Wear

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Style on Target

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

