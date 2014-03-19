23 Seriously Stylish Ways to Wear Platform Shoes

They’re cool, on just about every street style star out there, and super-daring. We’re talking about platform shoes, which—as stylish as they are—can definitely present a challenge: How can you actually wear these things without looking too retro or ridiculous?
If you’re thinking the same thing, have no fear friends. We’ve found 23 seriously stylish outfits that all incorporate various types of platform shoes. Click through and let us know: Which look is your favorite?
Introduce your inner rock star with platform shoes, leather and tons of bling.
Stick to more feminine pieces on top and then stun with your boyish platform shoes.
Opt for a bohemian look like this blogger with lots of lace, fringe and black.
Stick to a super simple outfit topped off with your platforms as to not make too much of a statement.
You can hardly ever go wrong with an all black ensemble. With the platforms and all black mixed together, you will look incredibly tall.
Don't be afraid to mix textures like this blogger who put together fur and pleats.
Keep it casual with a mini skirt, a sweater, and some cute polka dot tights.
Look fancy from head to toe with a hat and platform shoes.
Be daring with short-shorts, bright hair and some knockout platform shoes.
Perfect for just about any casual occasion, wear your platforms with shorts, tights and a cute printed blouse.
Keep things chic with white platforms, a white blazer and some killer leather pants.
Show off your inner punk rocker by playing with different textures, jewelry and of course, shoes.
Sneakers can be platforms too. These can do wonders to show off your sporty side.
Bring back the 90s! Platform shoes, jean jackets and grunge? Yes, please.
Keep your outfit simple then opt for some stunning printed platform sneakers.
Platforms totally work for any season. Try out a pair of platform sandals when the weather starts to warm up.
Pair your platforms with a leather jacket and a cool, textured dress.
Try a more classic-style platform shoe with these black and white platforms paired with a pastel pink jacket.
A little simplicity never hurt anyone! Sometimes clean and simple is the way to go.
Try rocking your platforms with a beanie, leather jacket, and ripped jeans. Comfortable & chic!
Pops of color iny our outfit do wonders as well!
Try mixing some pieces from your winter wardrobe with some from your spring/summer wardrobe.
