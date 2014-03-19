StyleCaster
23 Seriously Stylish Ways to Wear Platform Shoes

Kristen Bousquet
by
They’re cool, on just about every street style star out there, and super-daring. We’re talking about platform shoes, which—as stylish as they are—can definitely present a challenge: How can you actually wear these things without looking too retro or ridiculous?

If you’re thinking the same thing, have no fear friends. We’ve found 23 seriously stylish outfits that all incorporate various types of platform shoes. Click through and let us know: Which look is your favorite?

Introduce your inner rock star with platform shoes, leather and tons of bling.

Photo via Peace Love Shea

Stick to more feminine pieces on top and then stun with your boyish platform shoes.

Photo via Collage Vintage

Opt for a bohemian look like this blogger with lots of lace, fringe and black.

Photo via B Jones Style

Stick to a super simple outfit topped off with your platforms as to not make too much of a statement.

Photo via Amlul

You can hardly ever go wrong with an all black ensemble. With the platforms and all black mixed together, you will look incredibly tall.

Photo via Collage Vintage

Don't be afraid to mix textures like this blogger who put together fur and pleats.

Photo via Daryaya

Keep it casual with a mini skirt, a sweater, and some cute polka dot tights.

Photo via Dulceida

Look fancy from head to toe with a hat and platform shoes.

Photo via Dulceida

Be daring with short-shorts, bright hair and some knockout platform shoes.

Photo via Feral Creature

Perfect for just about any casual occasion, wear your platforms with shorts, tights and a cute printed blouse.

Photo via Dulceida

Keep things chic with white platforms, a white blazer and some killer leather pants.

Photo via Feral Creature

Show off your inner punk rocker by playing with different textures, jewelry and of course, shoes.

Photo via Le Happy

Sneakers can be platforms too. These can do wonders to show off your sporty side.

Photo via Le Blog de Betty

Bring back the 90s! Platform shoes, jean jackets and grunge? Yes, please.

Photo via Le Happy

Photo: Gonzalo Mavila

Keep your outfit simple then opt for some stunning printed platform sneakers.

Photo via Lisa Olsson

Platforms totally work for any season. Try out a pair of platform sandals when the weather starts to warm up.

Photo via The Little Magpie

Pair your platforms with a leather jacket and a cool, textured dress.

Photo via The Little Magpie

Try a more classic-style platform shoe with these black and white platforms paired with a pastel pink jacket.

Photo via Peace Love Shea

A little simplicity never hurt anyone! Sometimes clean and simple is the way to go.

Photo via Lucitisima

Plaid + platforms = #winning

Photo via The Little Magpie

Try rocking your platforms with a beanie, leather jacket, and ripped jeans. Comfortable & chic!

Photo via The Blonde Salad

Pops of color iny our outfit do wonders as well!

Photo via Lucitisima

Try mixing some pieces from your winter wardrobe with some from your spring/summer wardrobe.

Photo via Lovely Pepa

