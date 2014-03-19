23 Seriously Stylish Ways to Wear Platform Shoes

They’re cool, on just about every street style star out there, and super-daring. We’re talking about platform shoes, which—as stylish as they are—can definitely present a challenge: How can you actually wear these things without looking too retro or ridiculous?

If you’re thinking the same thing, have no fear friends. We’ve found 23 seriously stylish outfits that all incorporate various types of platform shoes. Click through and let us know: Which look is your favorite?