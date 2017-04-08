StyleCaster
How To Wear Patent Leather, According to 17 Street-Style Stars

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

Just like certain silhouettes and accessories trends, fabrics come in and out of style on the regular. Think: the Juicy Couture velour sweatsuits of the early-aughts, the stick-to-your-every-curve stretch denim that was big a few years ago, and the poplin cotton shirts that are taking over our spring and summer wardrobes as we speak. And just like the latter, patent leather—yes, the glossy, look-at-me fabric that was huge back in the ’60s and ’70s—is staging quite the comeback.

But pulling off the look without giving off go-go vibes isn’t always easy. If you’re unsure if you can nail the trend (hint: you can—trust), the key to incorporating patent leather without feeling costume-y is to keep all other fleeting trends far, far away from the rest of your outfit: That means pairing a glossy-finished pant with a simple button-down, or topping off your shiny loafers with raw-hem jeans and a tee. Start with an accessory, and then work your way up to outerwear. And as far as the shopping for patent leather goes, look for timeless pieces that give off a modern vibes, like this minimalist, blush-colored raincoat or an A-line miniskirt that hits at just the right place.

Of course, if you’re a master print- and fabric-mixer and the thought of wearing a patent-finish jacket with thigh-high boots and a ruffle-collar shirt Gives. You. Life, go all out—and wear it with confidence! Ahead, 17 street-style vets demonstrate how to wear patent leather the 2017 way.

1 of 17

Start simple with a bag, or...

Photo: Getty Images

...a pair of shoes that give off major '70s vibes.

Photo: Getty Images

Then try out a shiny-shoes-and-socks look.

Photo: Getty Images

Once you get the hang of it, pair a shiny skirt with a poplin top.

Photo: Getty Images

Swap out your go-to jeans for patent leather pants.

Photo: Getty Images

Try an (almost) all-black look.

Photo: Getty Images

Opt for a powerful look in red patent leather.

Photo: Getty Images

Go for the primaries—colors, that is.

Photo: Getty Images

Pair shiny pants with even shiner shoes for mile-long legs.

Photo: Getty Images

Try a baggy pair for a laid-back vibe.

Photo: Getty Images

There's a reason there's a song about red patent leather...

Photo: Getty Images

Stick to one color family.

Photo: Getty Images

And once you nail that, start to play with silhouettes, too.

Photo: Getty Images

Red patent leather outerwear strikes again...

Photo: Getty Images

Shiny green leather sounds all sorts of wrong, but this skirt is every bit perfect.

Photo: Getty Images

Balance look-at-me pants and high heels with athleisure on top.

Photo: Getty Images

Zero effs given—and we approve.

Photo: Getty Images

