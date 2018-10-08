How to Wear Pastels in Fall

It’s been a really good few years for pastels. Ever since Pantone announced rose quartz as color of the year in 2016, we’ve basically watched our entire lives turn millennial pink, from clothes to housewares to the cloutiest brands’ Instagram feeds. And since woman cannot survive on pink alone, we’ve also watched the rise of similarly soft colors, like baby blue and so-called “Generation Z yellow,” which is — um — just yellow, actually.

Of course, the Easter-egg tones that make perfect sense in spring feel a little less intuitive in October. But that doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing them. We teamed up with Lightbox, makers of lab-grown diamonds, to give you the know-how you need to keep your pastels on point all fall long.

Rich Fabrics Make Pink Feel “Fall”



Pastels can feel a little too light for fall. To balance out the ethereal color, make your pink piece a cozy, heavy-gauge knit, and add a little sparkle with a chic pair of pink stud earrings.

Lightbox Solitaire Studs in Pink, $400 at Lightbox; H+M Knit Mohair-Blend Sweater, $69.99 at H+M; H+M Pleated Wrap-Front Skirt, $54.99 at H+M; Small Classic Bucket Bag, $378 at Trademark; Reebok Classic Leather Shoes, $75 at Reebok.

Pick an Earthy Anchor Color

Rich, autumnal hues are the perfect way to add some depth to your pastels. Here, a baby-blue, tissue-weight turtleneck becomes a sophisticated base layer under a black and burgundy jumper. Chocolate brown and cordovan look great with fall pastels, too.

Lightbox Halo Pendant in Blue, $300 at Lightbox; Wilfred Huet T-Shirt, $58 at Aritzia; Textured Weave Dress, $49.90 at Zara; Bisset Bag in Pan Am Blue, $350 at Staud; Josie Boot, $247 at Aquatalia; Cashmere Beanie, $59 at And Other Stories.

Experiment With Different Tones of the Same Color

You can use an accessory as an accent piece to more muted shades. Here, a whimsical, buttercup-yellow bag brightens up the deeper yellows in the striped blouse and velvet mules.

Lightbox Solitaire Studs in White, $400 at Lightbox; Striped Knot Front Blouse, $60 at Topshop; Wide Leg Crop Utility Pant, $68 at Everlane; Twisted Velvet Mules, $27.90 at Forever 21; Mango Curly Goat Mini Island Bag, $995 at Brother Vellies; Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $150 at Revolve.

