25 Ways to Wear Pink This Summer—Without Looking Like Your 5-Year-Old Self

I don’t know about you, but for the first 10 or so years of my life, pretty much everything I owned was pink: pink floral wallpaper, pink Barbie backpack, pink hair scrunchies … you get the picture. As a girl, pink was basically my birthright, and as such, for a long time it felt just a little bit juvenile—not to mention gender-prescriptive—to wear when everyone around me was in head-to-toe black.

But in the past few years, I’ve wholeheartedly embraced the color again: cotton candy, bubblegum, pastel, dusty rose—you name it, I’ll wear it. I own hot pink Giles pants I bought on super-sale from Matches Fashion that never fail to elicit compliments from strangers, a neon one-piece swimsuit by Solid & Striped (a hue not yet commandeered by the Taylor Swift squad, thankfully), and sandals the color of Hubba Bubba chewing gum. When pink is a choice, rather than the only thing available to you, it becomes that much more appealing—and worn correctly, it doesn’t even have to look the least bit girly.

Ahead, see 25 thoroughly grown-up ways to wear pink this summer.