StyleCaster
Share

25 Ways to Wear Pink This Summer—Without Looking Like Your 5-Year-Old Self

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Ways to Wear Pink This Summer—Without Looking Like Your 5-Year-Old Self

by
25 Ways to Wear Pink This Summer—Without Looking Like Your 5-Year-Old Self
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

I don’t know about you, but for the first 10 or so years of my life, pretty much everything I owned was pink: pink floral wallpaper, pink Barbie backpack, pink hair scrunchies … you get the picture. As a girl, pink was basically my birthright, and as such, for a long time it felt just a little bit juvenile—not to mention gender-prescriptive—to wear when everyone around me was in head-to-toe black.

MORE: 101 Patches and Pins to Make Everything in Your Wardrobe Entirely Your Own

But in the past few years, I’ve wholeheartedly embraced the color again: cotton candy, bubblegum, pastel, dusty rose—you name it, I’ll wear it. I own hot pink Giles pants I bought on super-sale from Matches Fashion that never fail to elicit compliments from strangers, a neon one-piece swimsuit by Solid & Striped (a hue not yet commandeered by the Taylor Swift squad, thankfully), and sandals the color of Hubba Bubba chewing gum. When pink is a choice, rather than the only thing available to you, it becomes that much more appealing—and worn correctly, it doesn’t even have to look the least bit girly.

Ahead, see 25 thoroughly grown-up ways to wear pink this summer.

MORE: The No-Brainer Styling Trick Your Summer Wardrobe Needs

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Nalieli

Photo: This Time Tomorrow

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Neckbreakin' Style

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Could I Have That

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: K is for Kani

Photo: Kenza Zouiten

Photo: Moj In Touch

Photo: Muses Uniform

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Style By Marie

Photo: Tie Bow-Tie

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Genius Lazy-Girl Shortcuts for Your Skin-Care Routine

10 Genius Lazy-Girl Shortcuts for Your Skin-Care Routine
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share