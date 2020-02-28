Here’s How To Style The Pajama Trend Without Looking Like You Overslept

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t get me wrong—I’ll endure a little discomfort in the name of fashion, within reason. That said, I’m always on the hunt for outfits that are equally comfortable and stylish, which is why I’ve done a lot of ~investigative research~ regarding how to wear the pajama trend I’ve seen all over Instagram. I mean, why would I try to button my too-tight jeans when I can pair soft, satin PJ pants with a cute pair of kitten heels? Why should I layer shapewear under a body-con dress when my chic satin slip looks just as good and feels ten times better??

About a year ago, I ditched my grubby sweatpants and worn-in college tees in favor of big-girl pajamas, aka matching tops and bottoms in cozy cottons, smooth satins and the like. It made me feel so good to put these co-ords on every single night—to the point that I found myself wishing others could see me rocking my stylish bedtime ‘fits, too. When I noticed a few celebs styling their pajamas (or pajama-inspired pieces) out in the wild, I decided to do the same, and BOOM! I found my new favorite genre of OOTD. If you’re looking to snag a few new pairs of PJs that redefine the meaning of a “day-to-night look,” read on for the best, as well as ideas on how to style them.

1. Satin Set

Oh, honey. The Savage X Fenty Satin Pajama Top and matching Bottoms are the ultimate pick for a dinner date that turns into an overnight event, if you know what I’m saying. I’d pair these babies with my fiercest black pumps and a leather trench coat, and maybe even undo a few buttons to let a black lacy bralette peek out. Comfy and sexy can be synonymous, people!

2. Midi Slip With Lace

I can confirm I’ve paired the Victoria’s Secret Satin and Lace Midi Slip Dress with a strappy sandal and gold chain belt and had upwards of ten women ask me where I bought my dress. I’ve also styled this piece by layering a cropped sweater overtop and pairing it with knee-high boots for a more laid-back daytime look.

3. Party Co-ords

Ah, the set that began my pajama trend love affair. The Sleeper Party Pajama Set is the ultimate Friday night outfit for the girl who would low-key rather be home binge-watching Love Is Blind, but has to show up and serve looks instead. With such a bold set, it’s best to lean in, so I recommend accessorizing to the max with cute kitten heels, a mini bag, statement earrings and a bold red lip to match the purposeful pajama-top piping.

4. Stretchy Jumpsuit

American Eagle lists the Aerie Softest Sleep Jumpsuit as a sleepwear item, but I’ll be damned if I don’t style it with a chunky cardi and white kicks for an off-duty slay!

5. Sweet Shorts

OK, let’s talk summer style. I would absolutely wear the Bluebella Annalie Cami and Short Set with a chunky espadrille shoe, cute woven straw bag, my boldest sunnies and a million gold necklaces. To the beach? Yes. To a pool party? Of course. To happy hour? Duh. A swishy short and black cami can be styled a million and one ways.

6. Mini Silk Slip

Olivia Von Halle is a brand known for their luxurious silk pajama sets and robes, and they recently launched a line of ready-to-wear pieces inspired by their beloved jammies and slips. The Minnie Edith Silk Slip Dress is just begging to be your next warm-weather look, and the colorful leopard print is guaranteed to turn heads. Pair with a cropped white denim jacket and a neon winged liner to serve.

7. Logo Loungewear

I’m sorry, but can you believe Tommy Hilfiger classifies this adorable cropped Short Sleeve T-Shirt as a PJ top??? Personally, I’ll be wearing it with boyfriend jeans and low-top Converse, try and stop me!

8. Break It Up

If you’ve made it this far and still aren’t sure you can pull this trend off, let me offer some advice: Break it up, baby! Rather than wearing the Shadowline Plus-Size Cap Sleeve Pajama Set as co-ords, style the flowy satin pants with a graphic tee and sneakers during the day, then tuck the cap-sleeve blouse into black skinny jeans with your best black booties for a dinnertime slay. No one will ever suspect you’ve got your PJs on in public.

9. Patterned Robe

Leaning into lingerie, a robe technically qualifies as sleepwear, in that I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve passed out in my robe while watching TV post-shower with a towel wrapped around my head. Anyone else? Just me? I digress. Pairing the Laurel Snow Floral Kimono Robe with a white crop top and high-waisted denim is an absolute summertime must.

