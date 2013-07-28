How To Wear Overalls (and Look Stylish!) In Every Season

Considering that the ever-divisive overall trend typically is associated with children, house painting, or ’90s hip-hop has-beens, it’s no wonder that the thought of wearing them in a chic, polished manner is enough to give us pause.
Lately, however, overalls are back with a vengeance, as several designers offered up their own stylish takes on the the surprisingly versatile onesie, as evidenced by Spring/Summer 2013 runways.
What’s great about overalls is that they’re transition-friendly from a seasonal standpoint. Meaning: The right pair can look just as cool with a turtleneck underneath and a pair of boots, as it does with a white tank and simple sandals.
Oftentimes the problem, though, is trying to figure out how to sport overalls in a way that’s indicative of your personal style. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 20 photos of bloggers, models, street style stars, and generally cool denizens rocking overalls with everything from silky blouses, to chunky fisherman sweaters.
So, click though the gallery and let us know: Are you planning to pick up a pair of overalls this summer or fall?
We spotted blogger Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What at New York Fashion Week and had to get a snap of her well-fitting leather overalls. We love that she paired an eye-catching tangerine shirt underneath to maximize the all-black look—a useful tip to borrow.
Photo via StyleCaster/Jenny Norris
Guess where this gal is? At New York's City Hall about to get married! We're totally into the white overalls she chose for the occasion!
Photo via A Cup of Jo
A perfect example of how to punch up worn-in baggy overalls and a basic white tank: Add a slouchy leather pouch and fabulous statement necklace.
Photo via Pinterest
Another pair of black leather overalls, but this time, they're styled to minimalist perfection with a basic white tee, sleek overcoat, and classic pumps.
Photo via Harper's Bazaar
Another minimalist take on overalls, as she styled a gray cotton pair with a black turtleneck and basic black shoes.
Photo via StyleSight
Fashion It girl Miroslava Duma teams her army green romper-style cotton overalls with a same-color utility jacket, creating a uniformly cool look.
Photo: Getty
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Proof that shorts overalls need not be reserved for summer: This cutie paired hers with black tights, a light sweater, and a cozy plaid scarf.
Photo via Fashionable Collections
Blogger Natalie Suarez winterizes her printed shorts overalls and boho-style blouse with black tights.
Photo via Natalie Off Duty
Model, photographer, and blogger Hanneli Mustaparta rocks a pair of tailored overalls with an Alexander Wang bra underneath—and looks totally modern.
Photo via Hanneli
The perfect spring outfit: tailored dark overalls, a printed blouse, and a simple pair of loafers.
Photo via Pinterest
We're loving the simple pops of white against a pair of dark denim overalls.
Photo via We Wore What
Cropped lightweightoveralls and a wide-brim hat make for a perfect spring look.
Photo via Wastelandian
This gal goes grunge with camo shorts overalls, a vintage tank, dip-dyed hair, and high-top sneakers.
Photo via Sportsgirl
This gal paired casual staples—a pair of patchwork overalls and a classic gray jumper-with peep-toe heeled ankle boots and some killer shades.
Photo via Hanneli
Who knew wearing your overalls unbuckled, '90s-style, could be so modern? All it takes is a sweet buttoned-up cardigan and a pair of striking platforms.
Photo via Stockholm Street Style
These unique overalls go well with a bright shirt and a pair of cool Converse.
Photo: Sushi & Pedro
This photo has us seeking out an ultra-chic leather overalls-style dress—we're especially loving the skinny straps.
Photo via Vanessa Jackman
We're all about transitioning a pair of overalls from winter to spring with a chunky fisherman sweater underneath, and a basic pair of flats.
Photo via Wayne Tippetts