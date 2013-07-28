How To Wear Overalls (and Look Stylish!) In Every Season

Considering that the ever-divisive overall trend typically is associated with children, house painting, or ’90s hip-hop has-beens, it’s no wonder that the thought of wearing them in a chic, polished manner is enough to give us pause.

Lately, however, overalls are back with a vengeance, as several designers offered up their own stylish takes on the the surprisingly versatile onesie, as evidenced by Spring/Summer 2013 runways.

What’s great about overalls is that they’re transition-friendly from a seasonal standpoint. Meaning: The right pair can look just as cool with a turtleneck underneath and a pair of boots, as it does with a white tank and simple sandals.

Oftentimes the problem, though, is trying to figure out how to sport overalls in a way that’s indicative of your personal style. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 20 photos of bloggers, models, street style stars, and generally cool denizens rocking overalls with everything from silky blouses, to chunky fisherman sweaters.

So, click though the gallery and let us know: Are you planning to pick up a pair of overalls this summer or fall?

More: 10 Wearable Runway Trends To Try in 2013