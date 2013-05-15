StyleCaster
How To Wear Overalls (And Look Stylish At The Same Time)

Photo via We Wore What/Instagram

Around here, we keep a close eye on our Twitter #stylechat every Wednesday at 3 p.m., and today we noticed a long, heated conversation amongst our participants about whether wearing overalls as an adult is really a stylish thing to do.

We’ve broached the topic numerous times, and while most signs point to yes, we’ve gotten plenty of reader feedback still asking the question: can you or can you not look chic while wearing overalls?

We set out once and for all to solve this fashion mystery by rounding up a selection of versions we think have stylish bent to them, as well as added in a few tips on how to wear them in a chic way (a la We Wore What blogger Danielle Bernstein, a woman known ’round the Web for her overall love.) See our picks below!

Screen Shot 2013-05-15 at 4.41.52 PMFarewell Overalls, $45; at Luna B.

A bold pattern like vertical stripes elevates the inherent casual nature of overalls, especially when the silhouette is super-slim.

Screen Shot 2013-05-15 at 4.48.46 PM

Wythe Leather Overalls, $75; at Pixie Market

Another unexpected twist: try picking up a set in a non-denim fabric, like these more daring leather overalls.

Screen Shot 2013-05-15 at 4.51.37 PM

So Demanding Overalls, $68; at Nasty Gal

Come summer, try a pair of high-waist printed shortalls with a simple white T-shirt or tank.

Screen Shot 2013-05-15 at 4.53.39 PM

J Brand Relaxed Slouchy Overalls, $345; at Shopbop

One word: neon.

Screen Shot 2013-05-15 at 4.58.53 PM

Washed Denim Overall, $148; at Free People

Head-to-toe white is always a chic look for summer, and pairing these overalls with simple sandals looks so fresh and modern.

_7746115Topshop Tommy Vintage Overalls, $76; at Nordstrom

For a more traditional take, we’d pair classic light-wash denim shorts overalls with a simple T-shirt and a panama hat for a effortless daytime look, or try a romantic white lacy blouse and a pair of heels for a night out

MORE: How 20 Chic Fashion Bloggers Style Overalls
               50 Spring Outfits to Copy Now

