25 Stylish Ways to Sport Midi Skirts This Season

Throughout the spring, summer and fall of last year, you probably would have caught us wearing a midi skirt any day of the week. The trend swooped in and we think it’s here to stay—yes, even in the winter.

The trick to making a midi skirt work in cold weather is lots of warm layers. Whether that be a thick pair of tights and boots, a chic faux fur jacket, or just a super-comfortable oversized sweater (our favorite looks), more is more when making a midi skirt look killer when temperatures don’t lend themselves to crop tops and bare legs.

Click through the slideshow and see how some of our favorite bloggers worked the midi skirt trend even when the temperatures were a bit cooler.